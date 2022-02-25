Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets will lock horns with each other for an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at Spectrum Center on Friday.

The Raptors entered the All-Star break with a 103-91 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gary Trent Jr. continued his fine form with a 30-point outing, while Pascal Siakam made a solid cameo, tallying 17 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Toronto are now 32-25 for the campaign, and are ranked seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Hornets will be eager to turn things around in their first game back from the All-Star break. They are on a three-game losing streak. The Miami Heat handed them a 107-111 double OT loss in their previous outing. Miles Bridges scored a team-high 29 points and 11 rebounds, while All-Star LaMelo Ball bagged a 14-point triple-double. Charlotte are currently ninth in the East with a 29-31 season record.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Raptors' Fred VanVleet is listed as questionable.

The Raptors have listed Fred VanVleet as questionable because of a knee soreness issue. Other than that, Nick Nurse should have a full complement of players to choose from for this game.

Player Name Status Reason Fred VanVleet Questionable Knee soreness

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

The Hornets have ruled out Gordon Hayward, while Jalen McDaniels and Nick Richards are listed as doubtful, while Cody Martin is probable for this game.

Player Name Status Reason Gordon Hayward Out Ankle sprain Jalen McDaniels Doubtful Ankle sprain Nick Richards Doubtful Foot sprain Cody Martin Probable Achilles soreness

Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors are likely to play their regular starting five if Fred VanVleet is cleared to play this match. He will start in the backcourt alongside Gary Trent Jr., while Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby will be the forward-tandem. Pascal Siakam should complete the lineup as he reprises his role at center.

Khem Birch, Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa will probably see the most minutes among the second unit.

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets will likely deploy the same starting lineup they did in their previous outing. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier started as the guards, while PJ Washington, Miles Bridges and Mason Plumlee were the three frontcourt players.

Montrezl Harrell and Kelly Oubre Jr. will likely play the most minutes coming off the bench.

Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet; Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr.; Small Forward - OG Anunoby; Power Forward - Scottie Barnes; Center - Pascal Siakam.

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball; Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier; Small Forward - PJ Washington; Power Forward - Miles Bridges; Center - Mason Plumlee.

