Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - December 14th, 2020 | NBA Preseason 2020-21

The Toronto Raptors face the Charlotte Hornets once again in the NBA preseason schedule. The first matchup was an exciting debut for LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward as Charlotte Hornets players and the Toronto Raptors won by a margin of 11 despite the absence of their All-Star point guard, Kyle Lowry.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets - NBA Preseason Game

Date & Time: Monday, December 14th, 2020 - 7 PM ET (Tuesday, December 15th, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

These two Eastern Conference teams will face each other once again before the Hornets face the Orlando Magic on December 17 and the Toronto Raptors face the Miami Heat on December 19.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Even though the Charlotte Hornets lost the first matchup, they achieved what they set out to. They showed off 3rd overall pick LaMelo Ball and recently acquired Gordon Hayward, both of whom had an amazing night.

LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward putting in work during Hornets practice





The Charlotte Hornets always hang around the 9th or 10th seed every year, and the additions of Hayward and LaMelo Ball have gotten them on the cusp of a playoff spot. The preseason games are a way to get their young players some minutes and get the team in a rhythm before the season kicks off.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball had an amazing NBA preseason debut. Although he went scoreless, everyone noticed his playmaking prowess. Ball grabbed 10 rebounds and made 4 assists in 16 minutes of play off the bench.

Despite going scoreless in his pre-season debut, LaMelo Ball's elite playmaking was on full display against the Raptors

All eyes will be on LaMelo Ball again and the numbers he puts on the board against the Toronto Raptors on December 14.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G Devonte' Graham, G Terry Rozier, F Gordon Hayward, F PJ Washington, C Cody Zeller

Toronto Raptors Preview

The 2019 NBA Champion Toronto Raptors had an amazing preseason opener. Even though their primary playmaker Kyle Lowry wasn't present with the team in Charlotte, they managed to mount a comeback in the 2nd quarter and eventually win the game by 11 points.

The Raptors top the Hornets 111-100 in their preseason debut!



Matt Thomas: 16 PTS, 4 3PT, 5 AST

Terence Davis: 13 PTS

OG Anunoby: 11 PTS, 5 REB

Fred VanVleet: 9 PTS, 5 AST, 5 STL

Chris Boucher: 9 PTS, 4 REB, 3 BLK

Pascal Siakam: 9 PTS, 3 AST

Malachi Flynn: 9 PTS, 3 3PT, 4 AST

The Raptors are the favorites in the second matchup, as well; however, the Hornets kept the game close and had a significant lead in the first quarter . The Raptors were impressed by the performance of rookie Malachi Flynn who scored 3 three-pointers and had 4 assists.

Rook got range

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet

All eyes are going to be on Fred VanVleet this season for the Raptors. He resigned with the team on an $85 million deal earlier in the offseason. Kyle Lowry is nearing 35 years of age, and the Raptors offense will soon be shaped around VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.

He's back!



Fred VanVleet has agreed to a 4-year, $85 million deal to return to the Toronto Raptors.

A lot of the attention will fall on VanVleet and his ability to carry this team when Lowry is off the floor.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G Fred VanVleet, G Norman Powell, F OG Anunoby, F Pascal Siakam, C Aron Baynes

Raptors vs Hornets Match Prediction

The second matchup is expected to go the same as the first one with the Raptors as the favorites. However, the game was close, and the Charlotte Hornets had a pretty decent lead in the first half. Ball went scoreless, and the game might have turned out differently had he put points on the board.

The Raptors are trying to show the league that they are still the same top seed team that will remain a threat in the Eastern Conference, whereas the Hornets are trying to prove that they are deserving of a playoff spot.

Where to watch Raptors vs Hornets?

National coverage and local television coverage for Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets will be available on Fox Sports Southeast and SNN. International fans can catch the game on the NBA League Pass.

