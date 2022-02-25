Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - February 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

With the NBA resuming regular-season action, the Charlotte Hornets will play their first home game following the All-Star break against the Toronto Raptors at Spectrum Center on Friday, February 25th.

Coming off their 103-91 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves before the All-Star break, the Raptors found themselves improving to 32-25 as they snapped a two-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets suffered a tough 111-117 2OT loss against the Miami Heat before the break. With consecutive OT losses and their third loss in a row, the Hornets head into this next game on a slide.

Friday's game will be the third and final installment of the season series between the two teams. With the Raptors enjoying a 2-0 lead, the Hornets will attempt to get a win at home to prevent a series sweep.

Match Details

Fixture - Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Friday, February 25th, 2022; 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, February 26th, 2022; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Toronto Raptors Preview

Fred VanVleet in action for the Toronto Raptors

Heading into their first game following the mid-season break, the Raptors enjoyed a solid run of games. Recording three wins in five prior to the break, the Raptors' record of 32-35 sees them safely occupying the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

Their latest win against the Minnesota Timberwolves featured a particularly impressive performance by Gary Trent Jr., who recorded 30 points on the night. Paired with a solid outing by Pascal Siakam. the Raptors managed to manufacture a run early in the fourth-quarter to take the lead. This would see them through to a win.

Toronto also enjoyed some representation at the All-Star Game. With Fred VanVleet earning his first All-Star selection this year, the Raptors guard had a quiet showing for Team LeBron. Unfortunately, following the break, VanVleet has been listed as questionable for the game against the Hornets.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam attempts to score against Aaron Gordon

A key player for the Toronto Raptors in their upcoming road fixture will be Pascal Siakam. Siakam wasn't selected as an All-Star reserve this season, which many consider to be a snub. What cannot be overlooked, however, is that the Raptors forward has been a driving force for the side this term.

Coming off a strong performance of 17 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the win against the Timberwolves, Siakam was essential on both ends of the floor. Although opposition big Karl-Anthony Towns still managed to score 24 points, Siakam managed to contribute significantly towards the rebounding battle.

Registering a season average of 21.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, Pascal Siakam will be particularly important in this game against the Hornets. Considering his stellar average of 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against Charlotte this season, Siakam should be a major contributor in this matchup as well.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Gary Trent Jr. | F - OG Anunoby | F - Scottie Barnes | C - Pascal Siakam

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Charlotte Hornets v Minnesota Timberwolves

The ninth-seeded Charlotte Hornets head into their first game following the All-Star break with a lot of negative momentum. Having lost their last three games, two of which were close OT losses, the Hornets now find themselves sliding down the Eastern Conference rankings.

The loss against the Miami Heat was particularly difficult. Featuring key performances from Miles Bridges and Montrezl Harrell, the Hornets managed to keep the game close, even leading for a large majority of the contest.

Although the two Hornets players had solid performances, the rest of the team saw relatively limited contibution. With PJ Washington and LaMelo Ball being the only other noteworthy performers, Charlotte came up short in the final moments of the game.

Although the loss against Miami was a tough one, the Hornets may enjoy a slight boost in morale following Ball's performance at the All-Star Game.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball in action at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

A key player for the Charlotte Hornets in their upcoming home game will be LaMelo Ball. Coming off his first ASG appearance in only his sophomore season, Ball put on a show at the event, scoring 18 points.

Ball has made it abundantly clear that he is one of the most talented young prospects in the league. With solid showings at the Rising Stars Challenge as well as the ASG, the young Hornets guard has been improving in leaps and bounds as he gradually emerges as the face of the franchise.

Although his display in the game against the Miami Heat was less than satisfactory, Ball may enjoy a boost as his confidence peaks after his ASG showcase. With motivation playing a massive role in one's performance, the guard may hold a greater influence for the Hornets in this encounter with the Raptors.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Miles Bridges | F - PJ Washington | C - Mason Plumlee

Raptors vs Hornets Match Predictions

The Toronto Raptors should emerge as the winners in this matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

Although the Hornets will enjoy the advantage of playing at home, their seven-game losing streak at Spectrum Center prior to the All-Star break does raise some concerns.

Additionally, Charlotte also sees some key players out of the rotation due to injury. Considering their short rotation in general, the Hornets may struggle to find legitimate contributors to influence proceedings.

Where to watch Raptors vs Hornets game?

The Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into WFNZ 610 AM/ 102.5 FM as well.

