Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - February 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will continue their homestand when they host the Toronto Raptors at the Spectrum Center on Monday, February 7.

The Raptors have enjoyed a successful streak of games. With a 125-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks, the Raptors have improved to 28-23 on the season. Meanwhile, the Hornets have hit a rough patch. With their 86-104 loss against the Miami Heat, they have now lost their four games to slip to ninth in the East.

Monday's game will be the second installment of the three-game series between the Raptors and the Hornets. With the Raptors emerging winners at home in their previous meeting with Charlotte, the Hornets will look to level the series on home court.

Match Details

Fixture - Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Monday, February 7, 2022; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, February 9, 2022; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors

With a full complement of players, the Toronto Raptors have looked like one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Currently on a five-game winning streak, the Raptors have improved to a 14-6 record since the start of the year.

Following their win against the Atlanta Hawks, the Raptors are currently sixth in the East. Having usurped the Brooklyn Nets, who are on an eight-game losing streak, the Raptors find themselves in the playoff bracket.

Against Atlanta, the Raptors saw brilliant performances from Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Thanks to huge scoring in the first and third quarters, their red-hot shooting from the field saw them through to a win on the night.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam attempts to finish through contact.

A key player for the Toronto Raptors in their upcoming away fixture could be Pascal Siakam. Coming off a huge 33-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks, Siakam could have a major role to play in this game too.

Although Siakam didn't make the All-Star team this season, the Raptors big man has been on a roll. Averaging 22.5 points in his last ten games, the 27-year old has played been an influential presence at both ends of the floor.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Pascal Siakam over his last 5 games:



24.0 PPG

11.0 RPG

5.0 APG

2.2 SPG

1.4 BPG

47% FG

47% 3PT

84% FT

Raptors 5-0



Underappreciated Pascal Siakam over his last 5 games: 24.0 PPG11.0 RPG5.0 APG2.2 SPG1.4 BPG47% FG47% 3PT84% FT Raptors 5-0 Underappreciated https://t.co/e2Xo6Ook7b

Against Atlanta, Siakam played at a highly efficient level. Shooting 3-3 from beyond the arc and 68.8% from the field, he also registered nine rebounds and four assists.

The Toronto Raptors have benefitted immensely from Siakam's output in the last few games. Considering the Hornets' lack of depth in their big man rotation, Siakam could continue his hot streak.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Gary Trent Jr. | F - OG Anunoby | F - Scottie Barnes | C - Pascal Siakam.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics

The Charlotte Hornets have hit a bit of a rough patch. They have won only one of their last five, having lost their last four.

Although the Heat led for most of the game in their last outing, Charlotte saw a bright spark on the back of a late second-quarter run by Terry Rozier. While his performance gave Charlotte the lead heading into the second half, Miami took over, and saw off the win,

Against Miami, Gordon Hayward returned to the rotation. However, he recorded a dismal zero points in his 22 minutes of game time. The Hornets also shot poorly against the Heat. Registering 27.8% from beyond the arc and 38.4% from the field, the Hornets will look to turn things around in this game.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball attempts to score over two Toronto Raptors' defenders.

A key player for the Charlotte Hornets in their upcoming home game could be LaMelo Ball. He has been one of the most exciting young players this season. Although he didn't make the All-Star team, Ball will feature in the Rising Stars challenge during the All-Star weekend.

Ball has been crucial to the Hornets' success this season. As the point guard and one of the most unorthodox scorers in the league, Ball has had a massive impact in dictating the pace of games.

Against Miami, the 20-year-old produced a rather subpar outing, though. Registering 12 points, six rebounds and three assists, Ball struggled to find his rhythm, much like the rest of the Hornets team.

If the team are to snap their losing streak, Melo will have to step up as a greater contributor.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Miles Bridges | F - Gordon Hayward | C - Mason Plumlee.

Raptors vs Hornets Match Prediction

The Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets game is an exciting clash between two talented rosters. However, the Raptors could enjoy an upper hand despite playing away from home.

With a five-game win streak, Toronto have a lot of momentum heading into this game. Although their last few wins have been at home, the Raptors have been fairly consistent on the road as well.

Despite their recent indifferent form, the Hornets have the pieces to go ballistic at any point in time.

Where to watch Raptors vs Hornets game?

The Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast. The game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into WFNZ 610 AM/ 102.5 FM.

