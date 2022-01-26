Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 26th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls and the Toronto Raptors are gearing up to take on one another at the United Center in Chicago in a clash between two Eastern Conference giants.

The Raptors are coming into this game as the eighth seed in the East with a 23-22 record as they continue to hover around the 0.500 mark this season. They are 10-10 on the road this season and have won five of their last 10 games in the league. With postseason aspirations, the 2019 champions find themselves four games behind sixth seed the Philadelphia 76ers and less than three games ahead of 12th seed the Atlanta Hawks.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are coming into this game near the summit of the Eastern Conference with a 29-17 record. They are less than a game behind leaders the Miami Heat and are less than two games ahead of sixth seed the Philadelphia 76ers. Chicago has won only three of their last 10 games and has picked up 16 wins from 22 games at home this season. With injuries to key players, the Bulls could be there for the taking.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Raptors talisman Fred VanVleet in action

The big news for Toronto is that Fred VanVleet is being monitored on a day-to-day basis due to soreness in his right knee while along with Scottie Barnes, who is suffering from issues with his wrist. Other than that, the only other absentees for the Raptors are David Johnson and Khem Birch as the former is out after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols while the latter suffered an injury to his nose.

Players Status Reason Fred VanVleet Questionable Knee Scottie Barnes Questionable Wrist David Johnson Out Covid-19 Khem Birch Out Nose

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Lonzo Ball is out for the Bulls

The Bulls will be without the services of key players like Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso as the former is recovering from a knee injury while the latter is recovering from a fracture in his right wrist. Derrick Jones Jr. is also out for Chicago due to a fractured finger. Nikola Vučević is questionable due to a knee injury.

Players Status Reason Lonzo Ball Out Knee Alex Caruso Out Wrist Nikola Vučević Questionable Knee Derrick Jones Jr. Out Finger

Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. are set to man the backcourt for the Toronto Raptors while OG Anunoby and Chris Boucher are set to play as forwards. The big man in the lineup will be Pascal Siakam.

Chicago Bulls

With Lonzo Ball out, the onus will be on Zach LaVine and Ayo Dosunmu to handle the backcourt duties for the Bulls. Javonte Green and DeMar DeRozan are expected to man the frontcourt with big man Tony Bradley set to start as center.

Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet; Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr.; Small Forward - OG Anunoby; Power Forward - Chris Boucher; Center - Pascal Siakam

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Ayo Dosunmu; Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine; Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan; Power Forward - Javonte Green; Center - Tony Bradley.

