Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - December 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will head to the Windy City to face off against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on December 22nd.

The Toronto Raptors haven't played a game since December 18th due to their postponed matchup against the Orlando Magic. However, they managed to record a 119-100 win against the Golden State Warriors on the night.

The Chicago Bulls will also be coming off a 133-118 win against the Houston Rockets. With their second win in a row, the Bulls have improved to 19-10 on the season.

Although the sides were supposed to meet in Toronto for their second matchup of the season, the game was postponed due to rising COVID cases. The two teams will instead lock horns again in Chicago, where the Bulls walked away with a win the first time around.

Match Details

Fixture - Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, December 23rd, 2021; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue - United Center, Chicago, IL

Toronto Raptors Preview

Scenes from the Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors game

The Toronto Raptors saw a difficult start to the season owing to the injury of their star player Pascal Siakam. However, the contributions of players such as Fred VanVleet, Precious Achiuwa and OG Anunoby, along with the emergence of Scottie Barnes and the return of Siakam gave fans something to be excited about.

Unfortunately, the Raptors now find themselves in an increasingly tough spot for the season. With a large number of their players out of the lineup, the Toronto Raptors have been rocked by COVID-19 outbreak in the league.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Toronto Raptors guards Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn have entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Toronto Raptors guards Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn have entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. That’s five Raptors in protocols, including Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent, and Dalano Banton. twitter.com/wojespn/status… That’s five Raptors in protocols, including Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent, and Dalano Banton. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

The Raptors will be shorthanded in every position as they head to Chicago. While also having two games postponed this season, the current status of the Toronto Raptors leaves a lot up to doubt for this game.

However, it has been mentioned that the team traveled to Chicago for the game. There has been no announcement of postponement as of yet.

Key Player - OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby attempts to dunk the ball

Although the overall situation looks bleak for the Toronto Raptors, they enjoyed the return of OG Anunoby to the side in their last game against the Golden State Warriors.

Anunoby had been sidelined due to a hip injury. His return to the Toronto Raptors gives the side a solid option in this game against the Chicago Bulls.

As a great two-way player, Anunoby's ability to lockdown most players at his position makes him a defensive anchor.

While also factoring in his ability to score, Anunoby will become the Raptors' offensive pillar for this game. Being significantly shorthanded, Anunoby will have to take on a huge responsibility for this game.

The NBA Analyst @The_NBAAnalyst All of the terrible COVID news distracted me from the fact that OG Anunoby is finally back, which is nice All of the terrible COVID news distracted me from the fact that OG Anunoby is finally back, which is nice https://t.co/Gz15yoG40W

Having Chris Boucher act as a rim protector does offer some respite. However, with almost barely any remaining players who can be classified as reliable scorers, Anunoby's recovery from injury may see him under tremendous burden almost instantly.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Isaac Bonga | G - Svi Mykhailiuk | F - OG Anunoby | F - Yuta Watanabe | C - Chris Boucher

Chicago Bulls Preview

Demar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets

The Chicago Bulls were among the teams that had been badly affected by the COVID outbreak in the NBA. Seeing almost six players out of the rotation at one point in time, the Bulls have enjoyed the return of some key players to their roster.

With the return of DeMar DeRozan and Javonte Green, the Chicago Bulls have added a star player and a key contributor back into the starting rotation. Although Zach LaVine continues to be sidelined, the Bulls have looked like a dominant side being led by a trio of DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Lonzo Ball.

On a two-game winning streak behind some dominant displays against both the LA Lakers and the Houston Rockets, the Chicago Bulls will have some significant momentum as they continue their homestand against the severely shorthanded Toronto Raptors.

Key Player - Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball scans the floor for the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls will look to Lonzo Ball to be their key player in this matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

With OG Anunoby potentially taking up the task of marking DeMar DeRozan and Chris Boucher taking on Nikola Vucevic, Ball will find himself with dual responsibilities on his hands.

As a taller guard, Ball will have to make use of his size advantage to find his teammates in scoring positions. With Chicago's offense running through Ball, the team is dynamite.

Bulls Talk @NBCSBulls LONZO BALL FULL-COURT PASS ARE YOU SERIOUS 😱 LONZO BALL FULL-COURT PASS ARE YOU SERIOUS 😱 https://t.co/jJaHVWBwKe

Additionally, Ball has emerged as an improved three-point shooter this season. Should DeRozan and Vucevic get going inside the arc, Ball needs to establish himself as a threat from beyond in order to draw defenses to him.

Defensively, Ball continues to be one of the best on-ball defenders in the league. Potentially drawing the task of guarding Anunoby, Ball should be able to ensure that the Toronto Raptors don't get easy looks at the basket.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball | G - Alex Caruso | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Javonte Green | C - Nikola Vucevic

Raptors vs Bulls Match Predictions

The Chicago Bulls should enjoy an easy win in this game against the Toronto Raptors.

While factoring in everything - home court advantage, roster strength, momentum, etc. - the Chicago Bulls have every advantage necessary to pull off a win.

Although the Toronto Raptors aren't a team that gives up in games, it might be too much for them to overcome this battle without their key players.

Where to watch Raptors vs Bulls game?

The Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game by tuning into 670 The Score.

