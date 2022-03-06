Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 6th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will visit the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 2021-22 NBA regular-season game.

The Raptors enter this contest having lost six of their last nine games. The Orlando Magic beat them 103-97 in their previous outing. Pascal Siakam scored 34 points on the night, while Malachi Flynn had 20. They were the only players able to find some rhythm offensively for the side. Toronto shot only 39% from the field as they struggled to get going in the absence of Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have been in dismal recent form as well. They have won just one of their last seven games and head into this matchup on the back of a 119-125 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. Four players, including Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, scored 20 or more points on the night. But it wasn't enough as Philadelphia dominated the game down the stretch.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Raptors have ruled out OG Anunoby and DJ Wilson for this game, while Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn have been listed as questionable.

Player Name Status Reason Fred VanVleet Questionable Sore knee Malachi Flynn Questionable Hamstring strain DJ Wilson Out Sore knee OG Anunoby Out Ring finger fracture

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cavaliers will continue to be without long-term absentee Collin Sexton, while Rajon Rondo and Caris Levert have been listed as doubtful

Player Name Status Reason Caris LeVert Doubtful Foot sprain Rajon Rondo Doubtful Toe sprain Collin Sexton Out Knee injury

Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors could make some changes to their starting lineup depending on Fred VanVleet's availability. If he is cleared to play, he will likely pair up alongside Gary Trent Jr. in the backcourt, while Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and Khem Birch will complete the rest of the lineup.

Malachi Flynn, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young will likely play the most minutes coming off the bench.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers will likely deploy the same starting lineup they did in their previous game if Caris LeVert remains sidelined. Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro played as the guards in that match, while Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen were the three frontcourt players.

Cedi Osman, Kevin Love and Lamar Stevens could play the most minutes among the reserves.

Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard: Fred VanVleet; Shooting Guard: Gary Trent Jr.; Small Forward: Scottie Barnes; Power Forward: Pascal Siakam; Center: Khem Birch.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard: Darius Garland; Shooting Guard: Isaac Okoro; Small Forward: Lauri Markkanen; Power Forward: Evan Mobley; Center: Jarrett Allen.

