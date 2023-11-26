Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction and betting tips | November 26, 2023

The Toronto Raptors will meet the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first time this season on Sunday. Toronto will be looking to extend their two-game winning streak when they host Cleveland. The Raptors, behind the stellar play of OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes and Dennis Schroder looked very good last week. They won three of their last four games and have found a little rhythm in their play.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers will be playing the second night of a back-to-back set on Sunday. They lost a close 121-115 decision to LeBron James and the LA Lakers, which have extended their losing streak to two games. The Cavaliers, who have less than 24 hours before tip-off, might be shorthanded against the Raptors.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Raptors and the Cavaliers finished last season with an even 2-2 record in their head-to-head games. Toronto’s lineup is quite different after losing Fred VanVleet and adding Dennis Schroder. The German has been playing a key role for the team that has turned to Scottie Barnes as its main man.

Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Toronto Raptors (8-8) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (8-8)

Date and Time: November 26, 2023 | 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse | Cleveland, Ohio

Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Game preview

Toronto is second in the NBA in assists, averaging 28.8 per game. Dennis Schroder’s addition has improved their pace while Scottie Barnes has been superb for the Raptors. What their offense lacks, though, is their ability to hit three-pointers. They’re 34.8% from deep, which is 24th in the league. Opponents clog the lane consistently to contain the Raptors’ offense.

Expand Tweet

After a four-game winning streak, the Cavaliers have now lost two straight games. They looked spent against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, which was the second night of a back-to-back set. Cleveland had two days of rest before facing the LA Lakers but couldn’t ruin LeBron James’ return to Ohio.

The Cavaliers will have an even tougher time on Sunday if Donovan Mitchell and Isaac Okoro, who were questionable before the Lakers, are unavailable.

Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted starting lineups

Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl and Dennis Schroder are expected to start for Toronto.

Caris LeVert, Craig Porter, or Georges Niang could be inserted into Cleveland’s first five if Donovan Mitchell is sidelined. Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Max Strus are likely to line up for the Cavaliers during tip-off.

Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Betting tips

Pascal Siakam leads the Toronto Raptors with 20.1 points per game. The over/under points prop for him is 20.5. Bettors get -110 for over and -113 for under. He has hit at least 21 points in five out of his last 10 games.

Scottie Barnes has the second-best assist average with the Raptors with 5.8 per game. The over/under for his assists prop is 5.5. Bettors get +110 for over and -120 for under. He has dished out at least five assists in six out of his 10 games.

Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction

The moneyline for the Raptors is +108 while it’s -126 for the Cavaliers. Toronto is a +1.5 underdog on Sunday against Cleveland.

If Donovan Mitchell is available, the Cleveland Cavaliers could win the game against the spread. Without him, Sunday’s game might be a back-and-forth encounter. Cleveland’s home court and still formidable roster can push them to a victory against the Raptors by at least two points.