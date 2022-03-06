Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - March 6th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers will lock horns with each other in an enticing 2021-22 NBA regular-season game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday.

The Raptors have been struggling of late, having won only three of their last nine games. The Orlando Magic defeated them 103-97 in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have also been in dismal form lately. They have lost six of their last seven matches. They lost 119-125 in their most recent outing against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Sunday, March 6, 7:30 PM ET [Monday, March 7, 6:00 AM IST]

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH.

Toronto Raptors Preview

It hasn't been smooth sailing for the Toronto Raptors post the All-Star break. They have been surprisingly impressive for most of the season, but need to maintain their composure during this rough stretch.

Toronto's offense has misfired in their recent two-game losing streak against the likes of the Magic and Pistons. Those are the only two teams in the NBA that are yet to reach the 15-win mark this campaign. Nick Nurse's side struggled in the absence of Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby in their previous outing against Orlando.

The Raptors shot only 39.8% from the floor. Pascal Siakam (34 points) and Malachi Flynn (20) points were the only players to shoot 50% from the field for the side.

The Toronto Raptors cannot afford an off-night on offense against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs have allowed the least points per game this season, so the likes of Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes will have to be efficient and contribute to helping their team snap their current losing streak and get back to winning ways.

Key Player - Gary Trent Jr.

Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. warms up before the start of a game

Gary Trent Jr. has had a remarkable campaign for the Toronto Raptors thus far. However, the shooting guard has struggled to produce the goods over his last few games. Trent has had only one 20-point game in his last five appearances. During that stretch, he hasn't shot over 35% in any of those matches.

The Raptors need him to be more active scoring-wise to have a healthy chance of toppling the Cavaliers. Trent having an efficient game will also ease the pressure off Pascal Siakam in the absence of Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Malachi Flynn, G - Gary Trent Jr., F - Scottie Barnes, F - Pascal Siakam, C - Khem Birch.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't been at their best offensively or defensively in their last two matches. They started well against the Sixers in their previous outing, outscoring their opponents 43-30 in the first quarter and gaining a 21-point advantage. However, they couldn't sustain that start, and were outscored by 19 points across the final three quarters.

All-Star Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen combined for 46 points, while Isaac Okoro had 22. The Cavs allowed Philadelphia a whopping 32 attempts from the free throw line, which proved to be decisive in the eventual outcome of the game. They need to do a better job on that front.

The Cleveland Cavaliers did a great job exploring scoring opportunities as they struggled to get their 3-point shots to fall. They scored 64 points in the paint and 19 on the fastbreak. If they can replicate this against the Toronto Raptors, they will have great odds of winning this contest.

Key Player - Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley at the 2022 NBA All-Star - Taco Bell Skills Challenge

The Toronto Raptors are shorthanded right now and have limited scoring options in their current lineup. Pascal Siakam is likely to lead the team's charge offensively again. Rookie Evan Mobley could be the one deployed to guard him for most of the match by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That said, if Mobley manages to neutralize Siakam's scoring threat, the Cavs will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways on Sunday.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland, G - Caris LeVert, F - Lauri Markkanen, F - Evan Mobley, C - Jarrett Allen.

Raptors vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

The Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers have been in dismal form of late. The Cavaliers have a healthier roster, though, which could prove to be decisive in the eventual scheme of things. They will also have a homecourt advantage, making them the favorites to win this contest.

Where to watch Raptors vs Cavaliers

ESPN will nationally televise the game between the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers. Local TV coverage will be provided by Sportsnet (Toronto) and Bally Sports Ohio (Cleveland). Fans can also watch the match online via NBA League Pass.

