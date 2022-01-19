Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 19th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors, who are in the middle of an exacting five-game road schedule, will travel to Texas for a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Toronto will look to even their season series after losing at home to Dallas.

Fresh off a close loss to the Miami Heat, the Raptors will look to get out of a recent funk. They are now 1-3 in their last four games after a season-best six-game winning run. However, that could be tough, as they will be playing their fourth game on the road in six days. They will need to keep up their energy and focus against a team that is in the midst of a five-game homestand.

The resurgent Mavericks are 9-1 in their last ten games. After reeling from injuries and the league's health and safety protocols, the Mavs are in rhythm and full of confidence. From a 16-18 record following a loss to the Sacramento Kings, they are now 25-19 and fifth in the West.

Basketball Forever @Bballforeverfb The Dallas Mavericks are 8-1 since Luka Doncic returned from health and safety protocols and they have the best ranked defense during the span.



Luka since his return: 21.8 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 9.6 APG, 1.5 SPG The Dallas Mavericks are 8-1 since Luka Doncic returned from health and safety protocols and they have the best ranked defense during the span.Luka since his return: 21.8 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 9.6 APG, 1.5 SPG https://t.co/SKwyg5xguA

Dallas are on a three-game winning run, and playing their best basketball of the season. The team is also as healthy as they have ever been. Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are expected to lead the team once more.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Khem Birch (nose), Isaac Bonga (G-League), Goran Dragic (unavailable) and David Johnson (G-League) will not suit up for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr., who has missed several games already, has been listed as questionable due to ankle swelling.

Player: Status: Reason: Birch, Khem Out Injury/Illness - Nose; Fracture Bonga, Isaac Out G League - On Assignment Dragic, Goran Out Not With Team Johnson, David Out G League - Two-Way Trent Jr., Gary Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Swelling

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Reggie Bullock (knee) and Maxi Kleber (knee) have been ruled as questionable.

Player: Status: Reason: Bullock, Reggie Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Soreness Kleber, Maxi Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Soreness

Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors have been struggling of late. [Photo: Raptors HQ]

Head coach Nick Nurse will likely stick with the same lineup if Gary Trent Jr. is not cleared to play.

Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby should be partners in the backcourt. The versatile frontline could have Pascal Siakam, who is back in his All-Star form, and Scottie Barnes as the forwards. Precious Achiuwa should plug in the middle.

Dallas Mavericks

If Maxi Kleber is unable to play, head coach Jason Kidd could tinker with his frontline. He could move Kristaps Porzingis to power forward and let Dwight Powell take his usual center position. Dorian Finney-Smith should round out the frontline as the small forward.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Luka Doncic has his 41st career triple-double tonight.



Doncic now has more triple-doubles than all other Mavericks in franchise history (40). Luka Doncic has his 41st career triple-double tonight.Doncic now has more triple-doubles than all other Mavericks in franchise history (40). https://t.co/Is0Q6moly6

The backcourt should have the steady and entertaining duo of Doncic and Jalen Brunson.

Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks: Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet | Shooting Guard - OG Anunoby | Small Forward - Pascal Siakam | Power Forward - Scottie Barnes | Center - Precious Achiuwa.

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Jalen Brunson | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis | Center - Dwight Powell.

