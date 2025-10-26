Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 26 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Toronto Raptors visit the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday for a 2025-26 NBA season matchup. The Raptors enter the contest after splitting their first two games. After handling business against the Atlanta Hawks with a 138-118 win on Wednesday, Scottie Barnes and Co. fell 122-116 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday in their home opener.

It was a neck-and-neck contest until the Bucks stretched away late in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, Toronto put up a promising fight against Giannis Antetokounmpo's crew behind Brandon Ingram's 29 points. Meanwhile, RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley provided decent support with at least 17 points each.

On the other hand, the Mavericks are yet to scratch despite playing both their opening games at home. The San Antonio Spurs outplayed them in Wednesday's season opener with a 125-92 result. Dallas failed to put together a solid performance against the lottery-projected Washington Wizards on Friday, losing 117-107.

Anthony Davis, P.J. Washington and Cooper Flagg had solid games, but the rest of the Mavericks' players failed to impact the game. Davis had 27 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Meanwhile, Flagg and Washington added 18 each.

Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports

Toronto Raptors injury report

Rookie Collin Murray-Boyles is the only player on the Raptors' injury report. He's questionable with a forearm injury.

Dallas Mavericks injury report

The Mavericks are without Kyrie Irving, Dante Exum and Brandon Williams. Irving is recovering from an ACL injury and Exum is nursing a knee ailment and Williams is out, citing personal reasons.

Daniel Gafford is doubtful with an ankle injury.

Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Toronto Raptors starting lineup and depth chart

The Raptors will likely stick to their lineup from Friday, with Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett in the backcourt, Brandon Ingram as the small forward, Scottie Barnes at power forward and Jakob Poeltl at center.

PG Immanuel Quickley Jamal Shead Chucky Hepburn A.J. Lawson SG RJ Barrett Gradey Dick Ja'Kobe Walter SF Brandon Ingram Ochai Agbaji Jamison Battle PF Scottie Barnes Collin Murray-Boyles* Jonathan Mogbo C Jakob Poeltl Sandrom Mamukelashvili

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

Jason Kidd confirmed on Friday that he intends to stick with his jumbo lineup, starting Cooper Flagg at point guard, Klay Thompson at shooting guard, alongside a frontcourt trio of P.J. Washington, Anthony Davis and Daniel Gafford.

PG Cooper Flagg D'Angelo Russell Ryan Nembhard SG Klay Thompson Jaden Hardy

SF P.J. Washington Naji Marshall Max Christie PF Anthony Davis Caleb Martin C Dereck Lively II Daniel Gafford* Dwight Powell

