The Toronto Raptors hit the road to face the Dallas Mavericks on Friday for their second and final encounter of the 2024-25 regular season. The Mavericks clinched a 125-118 road win against the Raptors in their previous meeting in December.

With two regular-season games remaining for both teams, the Raptors (30-50) are 11th in the Eastern Conference and are eliminated from playoff contention. Meanwhile, the Mavericks (38-42) have secured their spot in the bottom half of the West's play-in tournament bracket.

Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks game details and odds

The Raptors-Mavericks matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The game will be televised locally on KFAA, TSN and WFAA, and can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Raptors (+450) vs Mavericks (-560)

Spread: Raptors (+11.5) vs Mavericks (-11.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o225.5) / -110 (u225.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Raptors have won six of their last 10 outings and are on a two-game winning streak following a 126-96 home win against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Mavericks have won five of their last 10 matchups and are on a three-game losing streak after losing 112-97 to the LA Lakers on Wednesday.

Toronto will be without RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, Immanuel Quickley, Ja'Kobe Walter, Gradey Dick, Ulrich Chomche and Brandon Ingram for the upcoming contest, while Jared Rhoden is listed as questionable.

The Raptors will likely use a starting lineup of Jamal Shead (PG), Ochai Agbaji (SG), Jamison Battle (SF), Scottie Barnes (PF) and Jonathan Mogbo (C).

Meanwhile, Dallas has Anthony Davis listed as probable to play, while Spencer Dinwiddie, Dante Exum, Jaden Hardy and Klay Thompson's participation is questionable. Kyrie Irving and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, meanwhile, are out for the season.

The Mavericks are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Spencer Dinwiddie (PG), Klay Thompson (SG), P.J. Washington (SF), Anthony Davis (PF) and Dereck Lively II (C).

Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

P.J. Washington is expected to log under 14.5 points. While he's averaging slightly above the line, he has failed the cross the mark in his last four games. Washington was also limited to 13 points against the Raptors in December.

Naji Marshall, meanwhile, could record over 7.5 rebounds + assists. While he failed to record over the line in his previous meeting against the Raptors, he has seen an increased role for the Mavericks since then after the team lost various players to injuries.

Moreover, Marshall is averaging over the line this season and has also crossed the mark in four of his last five outings.

Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction

The Mavericks are highly favored to return to winning ways with a home win against the Raptors.

