Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - January 19th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will be in Texas on Wednesday to take on the in-form Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.

Toronto is entering this matchup on the back of a 99-104 loss against conference rivals Miami Heat. They have won just one of their last four games.

Meanwhile, Dallas has been victorious in nine of its previous ten outings heading into this contest. They are coming off a 104-102 win over the OKC Thunder.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 19; 8:30 PM ET (Thursday, January 20; 7:00 AM IST).

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have impressed a lot of viewers this season. They have an exciting squad at their disposal, which has performed exceptionally well over their last ten games, winning seven times during that stretch.

The Raptors came close to making it eight wins out of ten in their last game against the Heat but fell short as PJ Tucker sank a clutch three-point field goal to create a six-point separation between the teams with 20 seconds left. Despite their best efforts, Toronto could not find a way back after that. Nevertheless, they have a lot of positives to take into account, especially the defensive side of things.

The Toronto Raptors forced some crucial turnovers during the dying minutes of the game that brought them close to completing their comeback. They have conceded just 100.6 points per game over their last five games, the third-lowest among all 30 teams during that stretch.

Their offense hasn't clicked that well, though. The Dallas Mavericks have been phenomenal at both ends of the floor, so Toronto will have to try and record a solid two-way outing to have a legitimate shot at winning this game.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Washington Wizards v Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet will need to improve his shooting efficiency if the Toronto Raptors are to prevail against the Dallas Mavericks' stingy defense on Wednesday. VanVleet has shot under 40% in three of his last five games. The Raptors have managed to win twice during that period.

Before that, the 27-year-old had shot roughly 50% from the field across six appearances, which led to Toronto winning all of those games. If VanVleet can get out of his slump and also create opportunities for his teammates, the Raptors will fancy their chances.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet; G - OG Anunoby; F - Scottie Barnes; F - Pascal Siakam; C - Precious Achiuwa.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have easily been the best defensive team over their last ten games. They have a defensive rating of 98 during that period and have managed to concede just 94.5 points per game. Both those records are the best in the league over that stretch.

The Mavs almost ended up blowing a 22-point lead against the Thunder in their previous outing. Nevertheless, they once again relied on their defense down the stretch to make sure they extended their current win streak to three games.

The Dallas Mavericks recorded ten steals and seven blocks as a team. The Mavs' shooting efficiency wasn't as great. They made only 39% of their shots. Nevertheless, Jason Kidd's side continued to move the ball well, recording 28 team assists and should look to do more of the same.

Dallas will need to make sure they do not blow away a big lead against an unpredictable team like the Toronto Raptors. Defense will be key for them, especially if their shooting woes continue to bug them.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Orlando Magic v Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic has been phenomenal since returning to the Mavericks lineup from injury. He is averaging 22.6 points, 11.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per contest, recording three triple-doubles during that period. Doncic's shooting has been an area of concern, though. He has made only 37.5% of his shots from the field, including 12.1% from the 3-point line.

His free-throw shooting has improved at 83%, so he should look to stay aggressive and find better scoring opportunities to have an impact against the Toronto Raptors.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic; G - Jalen Brunson; F - Dorian Finney-Smith; F - Kristaps Porzingis; C - Dwight Powell.

Raptors vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The game between the Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks appears to be a battle between two of the league's best defensive units of late. The Mavericks, because of their three-game winning streak entering this match, will have momentum on their side. They will also have a homecourt advantage, which tips the scales in their favor to likely win this contest.

Where to watch Raptors vs Mavericks

The game between the Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks will be televised locally on Sportsnet NOW and Bally Sports Southwest. Fans can also view the match online on NBA League Pass.

Edited by Arnav