Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - May 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Toronto Raptors will play their final road game of the 2020-21 season against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. While the Raptors don't have anything to fight for, the Mavs are still looking to avoid the play-in tournament in the West.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, May 14th, 9 PM ET (Saturday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors fell short to the Chicago Bulls last night, thereby extending their losing streak to five games. With a 27-43 record, Nick Nurse's men have already been eliminated from the playoffs race and most of their regular starters are now sitting on the sidelines.

Stanley Johnson has benefitted from the Toronto Raptors' rotation policy. The 24-year-old forward erupted for a career-high 35 points last night. Center Khem Birch has also been solid of late, averaging 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in the last five games.

The Toronto Raptors have some serious injury concerns too. Yuta Watanabe hurt his ankle against the Bulls and is unlikely to feature against the Dallas Mavericks. Chris Boucher was given the green signal to return against the Bulls after recovering from his MCL sprain but he was held back. Boucher may play against the Mavs.

Key Player - Malachi Flynn

Malachi Flynn (left)

Rookie point guard Malachi Flynn hasn't had the chance to dictate proceedings often, but he'll get that opportunity against the Dallas Mavericks. Flynn will be the main playmaker for the Toronto Raptors in the absence of their more coveted players. He has shown some continuity over the last week, averaging 14 points, 4.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds through three games.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G Malachi Flynn, G Jalen Harris, F DeAndre' Bembry, F Stanley Johnson, C Khem Birch

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks returned to winning ways on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Rick Carlisle's men have won eight of their last 10 games and are currently placed fifth in the West with a 41-29 record. The Mavs need just one win from their remaining two fixtures to confirm a playoff spot.

Tim Hardaway Jr. has been a major contributor to the Dallas Mavericks' recent success. Hardaway Jr. has been red-hot from the field, averaging 25 points per game in his last six games. He's shot the ball at 55.2% from the field and 48.4% from downtown during this period.

The Dallas Mavericks received a major injury boost with Kristaps Porzingis returning to action against the Pelicans following a seven-game injury layoff. Porzingis had a decent outing with 19 points and five rebounds. He should be able to play against the Toronto Raptors as well.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic grabs a rebound

After a couple of subpar performances, Luka Doncic returned to form with a 33-point outing against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Slovenian has been the driving force behind the Dallas Mavericks and he'll be looking to dictate proceedings against the Toronto Raptors as well. Doncic has averaged 28 points, 8.6 assists and eight rebounds per game this season.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G Luka Doncic, G Tim Hardaway Jr., F Dorian Finney-Smith, F Kristaps Porzingis, C Dwight Powell

Raptors vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks have more to play for between the two sides and they're in better form. They also have an almost entirely fit squad at their disposal. Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors have already thrown in the towel and are using the remaining games to give their youngsters some playing time. Expect Luka Doncic and co. to win this tie.

Where to watch Raptors vs Mavericks?

Local coverage of this game will be available on Bally Sports Southwest–Dallas while TSN will broadcast the same in Canada. You can also live stream this matchup on the NBA League Pass.

Also read: Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Match Preview - May 14th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21