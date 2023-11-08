Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (Nov 8)

The Toronto Raptors continue their four-game road trip against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday (Nov 8).

Toronto, 3-4 for the season, is coming off a 123-116 OT win over the San Antonio Spurs. The 6-1 Mavericks, meanwhile, are on a two-game winning streak. They beat the Orlando Magic 117-102 on the road in their previous outing.

It will be the first game of the season between the Raptors and Mavericks, who are scheduled to play only two games against each other. Their next matchup will be on Feb 28 in Toronto. Dallas has had the better season overall, but the Raptors have some decent momentum and extended rest, so this promises to be an enticing contest.

The game will stream online on NBA League Pass, while local networks TSN (Toronto) and Bally Sports Southwest (Dallas) will televise the match.

Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks Game Details

Teams: Toronto Raptors (3-4) vs Dallas Mavericks (6-1)

Date and Time: Nov. 8, 2023 | 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks Game Preview

The Raptors have started this season under new head coach Darko Rajakovic with a solid attitude. Their 3-4 record doesn't reflect their gritty mindset. The vibes around the team seem immaculate, which could be a factor in the team's success.

Moving on to their on-court exploits thus far, the Raptors seem to bolster a roster well-equipped to defend at a high level. They are the seventh-best defensive team with a 107.3 rating. They are fifth in opposition points allowed (107.4).

Their offense has been streaky (ranked 25th), but they could be one Pascal Siakam game away from figuring things out. The rest of the group, especially Scottie Barnes and Dennis Schroder, have played exceptionally well, so Toronto will have their moments against the best teams.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, are off to their best start to a season since 2004-05. Surprisingly, they haven't played their best basketball yet. Dallas has looked good, but they are projected to be much better if they can clean up some things, especially on defense, where they rank 19th with a 113.0 rating.

For now, Dallas' 119.7 rated (fourth best) offense is what they will rely on most. They have been efficient in the clutch, with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving displaying impeccable chemistry, which will likely take them over the hump in a tricky fixture against Barnes and Co.

Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks odds and prediction

Moneyline: Raptors (+180) vs Mavericks (-225)

Spread: Raptors +5.5 (-111) vs Mavericks -5.5 (-109)

Total (O/U): Raptors (o224.5) vs Mavericks (u224.5)

The Dallas Mavericks enter Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors as the favorites. Their superior record and homecourt advantage benefit them hugely to prevail against Darko Rajakovic's team and improve to 7-1.

Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks predicted starting lineups

Raptors

Toronto's starting lineup will likely keep the same starting lineup they have used majorly this season. That featured Dennis Schroder and OG Anunoby in the backcourt, Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam as the two forwards, and Jakob Poeltl as the center.

The Raptors will likely have a 10-man rotation, including Gary Trent Jr, Precious Achiuwa, Chris Boucher, Otto Porter Jr. and Gradey Dick. Achiuwa is listed as questionable, though. Malachi Flynn could play significant minutes if Achiuwa is ruled out.

Mavericks

Dallas is unlikely to change their starting lineup, which they have stuck with for six out of their seven games thus far. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were the guards, while Derrick Jones Jr. and Grant Williams were on the frontcourt alongside rookie center Dereck Lively II.

The Mavs have played a nine-man rotation thus far, with bench players Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell and Josh Green playing the majority of the minutes among the second unit. Kleber is listed as questionable, though. That will likely open up playing time for sophomore Jaden Hardy.

Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks top 3 players stats

Raptors

Scottie Barnes

22.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.1 blocks, 51.3% FG, 42.1% 3-point shooting.

Dennis Schroder

16.9 points, 8.9 assists, 1.9 turnovers, 46.2% FG, 41.7% 3-point shooting.

OG Anunoby

16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 55.9% FG, 42.5% 3-point shooting.

Mavericks

Luka Doncic

31.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 49.3% FG, 41.3% 3-point shooting.

Kyrie Irving

20.0 points, 7.8 assists, 1.8 steals, 2.0 turnovers, 83.4% FT shooting.

Tim Hardaway Jr.

18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.0 turnovers, 38.5% 3-point shooting.