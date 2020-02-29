Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets: Match Preview and Predictions - 1st March 2020

Toronto Raptors will look to get back to winning ways

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets

Date & Time: Sunday, 1 March 2020 (6:00 PM ET)

Venue: Pepsi Center, Denver, Colorado

Last Game Results

Toronto Raptors (42-17): 96-99 loss to the Charlotte Hornets (28 February)

Denver Nuggets (40-19): 103-132 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers (28 February)

Toronto Raptors Preview

Toronto Raptors v Detroit Pistons

After embarking on an excellent winning run, the Raptors have come crashing back down to earth are now on a two-game losing streak.

They played the Charlotte Hornets at home on Friday, losing the game by three points. Pascal Siakam led the team on the night with 24 points and nine rebounds. Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell supported him well with 21 and 22 points respectively.

Four players scored in double-digits but lack of production from the bench proved costly in the end. This is an area the Raptors will need to address going forward.

Advertisement

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam

The first-time All-Star, Pascal Siakam, has taken his game to a whole new level this year. Siakam is averaging 23.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and one steal per game this season and will look to continue in the same vein against the Nuggets.

Raptors predicted lineup

Kyle Lowry, Norman Powell, OG Anunoby, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Pascal Siakam

Denver Nuggets Preview

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have won two out of their last three games and currently occupy the second spot in the West. However, they were blown out by the Los Angeles Clippers in their last game, losing by 29 points.

Nikola Jokic was the only shining light for the Nuggets as he finished with 21 points, nine rebounds, and two assists on the night. He had minimal support from the rest of the squad, and the Nuggets will look to bounce back tonight against the visiting Raptors.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is a force to be reckoned with in the paint. He is shooting nearly 53% from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc line this season. He is also averaging 20.8 points, 10 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game.

The Nuggets offense runs through Jokic and they will hope he can put up another strong performance tonight.

Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Paul Millsap, Will Barton, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Gary Harris

Raptors vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The Nuggets were rocked by their heavy defeat to the Clippers, but they need to leave put that behind them and focus on their upcoming game against Toronto.

The Raptors also enter this contest on the back of a disappointing loss and will hope to get back to winning ways.

The Denver Nuggets have lost only seven games at home this season and buoyed by an energetic crowd, they should be able to emerge victorious.

Expect Nikola Jokic to put on a show and the Nuggets to win by five.

Where to watch Raptors vs Nuggets?

The game will be telecast on Altitude and SN1. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.