Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 15 

The Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets are set to clash in their third Las Vegas Summer League matchup on Tuesday. While the Raptors head into the game riding momentum, the Nuggets will be looking to bounce back after a tough loss in their previous outing.
In their last game, the Raptors earned a hard-fought 89-86 win over the Orlando Magic at Thomas and Mack Center. Meanwhile, the Nuggets suffered a 94-83 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Cox Pavilion on Saturday.
In terms of the standings, Toronto is in eighth place and could join five other teams on three wins with a victory. Alternatively, Denver is one of the worst performers in the Summer League and is 25th in the standings.
Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets game details and odds
The game between the Raptors and Nuggets is the fourth game of the day and is scheduled for tip-off at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT). Fans can watch the contest live on the Fubo TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass.
Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:
Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets preview
The Toronto Raptors have enjoyed a successful Summer League and remain unbeaten. In their first game, they faced fellow Eastern Conference rivals the Chicago Bulls, securing a blowout 116-72 victory. They followed it up with a win against another team from the East, beating the Orlando Magic by a three-point margin.
In both games, two-way player A.J. Lawson led from the front, averaging 21.5 points. He recorded 22 points against the Bulls and followed it up with a 21-point performance against Orlando, shooting an impressive 100% from the field.
On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets have struggled so far. Facing the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, they suffered a heartbreaking 90-89 loss, which was followed by an 11-point defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Their losses have been a product of their slow starts to games, as they will hope to change that against the Raptors.
In terms of scoring, Denver's most consistent performer across two games was Hunter Tyson, averaging 12.5 ppg. However, in their last game, Spencer Jones led them from the front, recording 19 points while shooting 8-for-12 from the field.
Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets Summer League roster
Toronto Raptors
Denver Nuggets
Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets prediction
The game between the Raptors and Nuggets should be an entertaining one. Although Denver has improved their performance over the last two games, Toronto should earn its third win of the Summer League on Tuesday.
