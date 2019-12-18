Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons: Match Preview and Prediction - 18th December 2019

Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons

Match details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons

Date & Time: Wednesday, 18th December 2019 7:00 PM (ET)

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Last game results

Toronto Raptors (18-8): 133-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers - December 16

Detroit Pistons (11-16): 119-133 loss to the Washington Wizards - December 16

Toronto Raptors Preview

After being blown away by Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers last week, the Toronto Raptors have responded with wins over the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers. Monday night's 133-113 win over the Cavs puts the Raptors at 18-8 for the season, although with a difficult schedule ahead, Toronto will be desperate to pick up another win in Detroit.

Heading into the game, the Raptors have won seven of their twelve road contests and after a number of poor shooting performances throughout the start of December, Nick Nurse's team has shot over 50% from beyond the arc in consecutive games.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam is enjoying an excellent season

Pascal Siakam has been excellent throughout the opening two months of the season and enjoyed another huge night against the Cavs. The 25-year-old connected with 13 of his 24 shots on his way to scoring 33 points and the Cameroonian is now averaging 25 points for 2019-20 so far.

Raptors Predicted Lineup:

Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Marc Gasol, Kyle Lowry, Norman Powell

Detroit Pistons Preview

Just 48 hours after picking up their biggest win of the season against the Houston Rockets, the Pistons fell to a humbling 119-133 defeat against the struggling Washington Wizards. The loss set the Pistons back to 11-16 for the season, although they are expected to have their star duo of Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond back for the game against the Raptors.

Griffin and Drummond's expected return will provide a major boost to a Detroit team that is 7-7 at home this season - and the Pistons will be eager to get their playoff bid back on course.

Key Player - Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond is set to return following an eye injury

Drummond has missed Detroit's past two games due to an eye injury, although the 26-year-old is enjoying the best season of his career. Through 25 appearances, Drummond has averaged 17.1 points and 16.6 rebounds per game - and the two-time All-Star will be looking to make an instant impact upon his return.

Pistons Predicted Lineup:

Bruce Brown, Luke Kennard, Tony Snell, Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond

Raptors vs Pistons Match Prediction

The Raptors enter the game as favourites after picking up back-to-back wins, although the return of Griffin and Drummond could be enough to secure a much-needed win for Detroit.

Where to Watch Raptors vs Pistons?

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Detroit and TSN from 7:30 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.