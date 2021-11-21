Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will head back home after a four-game East Coast road trip to host the Toronto Raptors at the Chase Center on Sunday. The Warriors are in the midst of one of their best campaigns in three years. Meanwhile, the Raptors are having a mediocre campaign so far, but have fared better than expected.

The Golden State Warriors are atop the Western Conference standings, and have a league-best 14-2 record right now. They are ranked first in the league in defensive rating and second in offensive rating, making them one of the most formidable teams in the league. They have dominated and blown out teams at will, outscoring their opponents by an average points differential of 13 points.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors are 8-9 through their first 17 games of the season. Pascal Siakam returned after a long hiatus, and the team has started to click in offense.

They are eighth in the NBA in offensive rating. Scottie Barnes, the Raptors' fourth overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, is the sweeping favorite for the Rookie of the Year award. The Raptors are coming off a 19-point victory against the Sacramento Kings in their last outing.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are missing their leading scorer, OG Anunoby, as he is listed as questionable due to a left hip pointer. Yuta Watanabe hasn't played a single game this season, and is also questionable for this game due to a strained left calf.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Isaac Bonga Out G-League - On Assignment David Thompson Out G-League - Two-way OG Anunoby Questionable Left Hip Pointer Yuta Watanabe Questionable Left Calf Strain

Moreover, Isaac Bonga and David Thompson have both been sent to the G-League. Thompson is fulfilling his two-way deal, while Bonga has been sent on assignment.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry against the Brooklyn Nets

The Golden State Warriors have a pretty extensive injury report ahead of their game against the Toronto Raptors.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. did not play against the Detroit Pistons, in their last game. Curry and Green have received the green light to play, while Iguodala remains out.

Porter Jr.'s status has been upgraded to questionable, but now Nemanja Bjelica and Gary Payton II have entered the injury report. Bjelica and Payton II are both listed as probable due to rib soreness and hernia injury, respectively.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Otto Porter Jr. Questionable Left Foot Injury - Management Nemanja Bjelica Probable Left Rib Soreness Gary Payton II Probable Right Hernia Injury - Recovery Andre Iguodala Out Right Knee Soreness Klay Thompson Out Right Achilles Injury - Recovery James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury - Recovery

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson and James Wiseman continue to be sidelined until further notice. Head coach Steve Kerr updated about their status mentioning that Thompson has been cleared for 5-on-5 drills on the court, while Wiseman is rehabilitating.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Here’s a full update on Klay Thompson and James Wiseman from Steve Kerr.

-Klay has been playing 5-on-5, but “that doesn’t mean he’s gonna step on an NBA court next week”

-Wiseman still hasn’t been cleared for 5-on-5 Here’s a full update on Klay Thompson and James Wiseman from Steve Kerr.-Klay has been playing 5-on-5, but “that doesn’t mean he’s gonna step on an NBA court next week”-Wiseman still hasn’t been cleared for 5-on-5 https://t.co/F6W41gjHkf

Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors will likely deploy the lineup from their last game if OG Anunoby remains sidelined. His absence has shifted Pascal Siakam from center to the power forward role, while Khem Birch starts as the center. Rookie Scottie Barnes should shift to the small forward position until Anunoby returns, while Siakam plays the 4.

The backcourt will likely be shared by Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr., with VanVleet running point. Chris Boucher, Precious Achiuwa and Svi Mykhailiuk have received the most minutes off the bench lately.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have their starting lineup intact despite their bevy of players in their injury report.

Stephen Curry is currently the sweeping favorite for the MVP award, and is the team's bonafide point guard. Jordan Poole will likely continue to play the shooting guard role until Klay Thompson gets back, while Andrew Wiggins retains his small forward role.

Draymond Green is back to the power forward position, and Kevon Looney should play center until James Wiseman returns. Their bench has been hampered due to the injuries, so expect Damion Lee, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to get major minutes off the Warriors' bench.

Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Gary Trent Jr. | F - Scottie Barnes | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Khem Birch.

Golden State Warriors

G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.

