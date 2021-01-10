Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 10th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The struggling Toronto Raptors will look to continue to find their footing as they take on the gritty Golden State Warriors on Sunday night in the NBA.

This matchup will be the only time these teams face off in the regular season this year.

The Toronto Raptors head into this game off a rare win against the Sacramento Kings 144-123. The game witnessed Fred VanVleet leading his side yet again as he registered a game-high 34 points, seven assists, and three rebounds.

It took six players scoring in double digits for Toronto to earn their second win of the season. The Raptors will hope to build some momentum with another win on Sunday against the Warriors.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have proven their critics wrong in their campaign so far, led by former league MVP and three-time NBA Champion, Stephen Curry.

The Warriors are coming off their biggest win of the season as they defeated a top contender in the West, the LA Clippers 115-105. Curry continued to sizzle, dropping 38 points to go with 11 assists in 36 minutes. The Warriors have been bolstered with the return of Draymond Green, who brings infectious energy with him that helps the Warriors immensely, especially on the defensive end.

38 PTS | 11 AST | 9 3PM@StephenCurry30 balled out Friday night. ☔️ pic.twitter.com/8olv7DRazX — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 9, 2021

Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors Injury updates

The Warriors will be missing their power forward, Alen Smailagic, who is recovering from a right meniscal tear. Kevon Looney is questionable to return for this game due to soreness in his left hip. Warriors small forward Andrew Wiggins is also listed as questionable for Sundays' matchup with the Raptors.

As reported earlier, the Golden State Warriors will continue to be without Klay Thompson and Marquese Chriss for the entire season.

The Toronto Raptors will roll in on Sunday with a full roster with the exception of Patrick McCaw, who is facing issues with his knee and has been ruled out of the game.

Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Line-ups

For the Toronto Raptors, coach Nick Nurse would ideally bring back his line up from their previous game that earned them the second win of this campaign. Alex Len could start at center, Norman Powell and OG Anunoby as the forwards, followed by their backcourt stars in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Main man Kyle Lowry's status remains unknown after he missed the game against Sacramento for personal reasons.

The Golden State Warriors will need to shake up their lineup for Sunday's game. With Looney and Wiggins out, James Wiseman should return to duty as the primary center. Draymond Green and Kelly Oubre Jr. could step in as the two forwards. In the backcourt, it will be Warriors floor general Stephen Curry joined by Damion Lee, who will suit up as a starter.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors

Toronto:

G Fred VanVleet, G Pascal Siakam, F OG Anunoby, F Norman Powell, C Alex Len

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors

Golden State:

G Stephen Curry, G Damion Lee., F Kelly Oubre Jr, F Draymond Green, C James Wiseman