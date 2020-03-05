Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors: Match Preview and Predictions - 5th March 2020

Draymond Green is doubtful for the game against the Toronto Raptors

Match details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors

Date & Time: Thursday, 5th March 2020, 10:30 PM ET

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Last game result

Toronto Raptors (43-18): 123-114 win against Phoenix Suns (3rd March, Tuesday)

Golden State Warriors (14-48): 116-110 win against Denver Nuggets (3rd March, Tuesday)

Toronto Raptors preview

The Toronto Raptors have picked up from where they left off last year. The defending champions sit second in the Eastern Conference with a 43-18 record and have done very well considering the departure of Kawhi Leonard in the off-season.

They have blown away teams with ruthlessness and are genuine contenders for the championship.

However, Nick Nurse and co. have been hampered by injuries and that could prove to be a problem for the franchise come the playoffs.

Key player – Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam was the 27th overall pick of the 2016 draft

Once again in contention for the Most Improved Player Award, Pascal Siakam has had a fine season and was duly rewarded with an All-Star berth this year.

He is averaging 23.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 37% from beyond the arc.

Moreover, his presence on the defensive end of the floor is one of the reasons why the Raptors are so good as a unit and he will hope to continue leading them to wins heading into the business end of the season.

Raptors predicted lineup:

Kyle Lowry, Terence Davis, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Golden State Warriors preview

The Golden State Warriors are in the midst of a horrendous season. They are at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 14-48 record.

However, they enter this contest on the back of a surprise win against the Denver Nuggets and will be hoping to once again cause an upset, against the Raptors.

The franchise have struggled to remain competitive following injuries to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson but with Curry set to return and Andrew Wiggins growing into his new role following his arrival from the Minnesota Timberwolves, Steve Kerr has a few positives to look forward to.

Key player – Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins is shooting nearly 45% from the field

Acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves, Andrew Wiggins is averaging 22 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting over 33% from the perimeter.

The forward was part of the D’Angelo Russell trade and will be hoping to quickly establish himself in this Warriors side.

He was brilliant against the Nuggets, dropping 22 points and dishing out 10 assists, and will be hoping to continue his fine form against the Raptors.

Warriors predicted lineup:

Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins, Eric Paschall, Marquese Chriss

Raptors vs Warriors match prediction

The Warriors have won only twice in their last five games and will be up against the second-best side in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors have also struggled for form but possess far too much firepower for the Warriors to keep pace with.

Where to watch Raptors vs Warriors

The game will be broadcast on TNT. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.