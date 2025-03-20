Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 20 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors’ seven-game homestand is almost over, and they have a chance to end it on a high note when they host the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. In the interest of pointing out the obvious, the Warriors are a different team from the one that lost 104-101 in Toronto in January.

Trades and tribulations have since set the teams on separate paths. The Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler, who went on to form a stellar partnership with Steph Curry and Draymond Green, leading to a 15-2 record. Meanwhile, the Raptors traded for Brandon Ingram, who has yet to suit up for them to this point.

With 13 games remaining in the regular season, both teams are certain to fight tooth and nail for the best possible playoff position.

The Warriors are 6-1 during this homestretch, with their only loss coming against the Denver Nuggets. They currently hold the sixth seed with a 40-29 record. As of now, they are most likely to face the third-seeded LA Lakers (43-25) in the first round of the playoffs, but that could change in an instant, particularly with four teams vying for the remaining four spots in the top six.

As for the Raptors, they’ve been searching for some consistency over the past several weeks, going an underwhelming 6-4 in their last 10 games. They’ve dropped their previous two matchups, including an embarrassing 40-point loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

They’ll be desperate to get back into the win column, knowing they are 11th in the Eastern Conference and five games behind the 10th-placed Miami Heat, who are going through a rut with a nine-game losing streak. The remaining contests could ultimately determine whether a late push for the play-in tournament is still possible or not.

Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 20

Toronto Raptors Predicted Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Darko Rajakovic has an injury crisis to deal with. Gradey Dick (knee), Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Ulrich Chomche (MCL tear) all have long-term injury problems.

Meanwhile, RJ Barrett is ruled out due to rest. Ja'Kobe Walter (hip) and Jakob Poeltl (rest) didn’t suit up against the Phoenix Suns, and their status will be known closer to tipoff.

Rajakovic will start Jamison Battle, Jonathan Mogbo, Scottie Barnes, Colin Castleton and Immanuel Quickley in the starting five.

Point Guard Immanuel Quickley

Jamal Shead Shooting Guard Colin Castleton AJ Lawson Ochai Agbaji Small Forward Jamison Battle Ja'Kobe Walter* Eugene Omoruyi Power Forward Scottie Barnes Garrett Temple Chris Boucher Center Jonathan Mogbo Orlando Robinson



Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

The Warriors carry a comparatively healthier squad for the game. Gary Payton II is the only name on the injury report, as the shooting guard faces a late fitness test. He is listed as questionable with left knee soreness.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry, who was rested in the previous game against the Bucks, is not on the injury report.

Curry will lead the charge in the starting five alongside Draymond Green, Quinten Post, Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody.

Point Guard Stephen Curry Gary Payton II* Pat Spencer Shooting Guard Quinten Post Jackson Rowe Gui Santos Small Forward Jimmy Butler Buddy Hield Power Forward Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Center Moses Moody Kevon Looney



The matchup tips off at 10 p.m. ET from Chase Center. Fans can catch the action live on NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA League Pass Channel 3 and Sportsnet (Toronto). FuboTV will provide live streaming of the contest.

