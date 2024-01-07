Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 7, 2024

The Toronto Raptors will play against the Golden State Warriors for the first time this season. Toronto is coming off a close 135-130 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday and will be looking to bounce back. Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett, who the Raptors acquired from the New York Knicks a few days ago, had solid games for Toronto.

The Warriors had trouble beating the Detroit Pistons on Friday but eventually emerged with a 113-109 win. Golden State needed everything they could get from Steph Curry to walk away with the win. Rookies Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski also played key roles in the victory.

The Raptors had their first two game-winning streak since November before losing to the Kings. RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley have promptly earned starting spots in the team. Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam will have to play vey well for Toronto to have a chance of beating the Warriors.

Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors: Preview, betting tips and predictions

Game details

Teams: Toronto Raptors (14-21) vs. Golden State Warriors (17-18)

Date and Time: January 7, 2024 | 8:30 PMT ETY

Venue: Chase Center | San Francisco, CA

Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors: Game preview

The Raptors wanted more creativity and shot creation when they traded OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks. RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley have provided those for Toronto but the team still lacks chemistry. There’s no respite for them as they will be taking on a veteran team that will be missing several key cogs.

Draymond Green has been reinstated after missing 12 games due to an indefinite suspension. The forward, though, is still working on his conditioning and will not be available. Chris Paul and Gary Payton II are also out with their respective injuries. Steph Curry will again have to play a yeoman’s role to carry the Warriors.

Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors: Starting lineups

Toronto’s new first five includes Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. They’re likely to start the game again for the Raptors.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr could have Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney and Brandin Podziemski. The rookie Podziemski could also come off the bench if Kerr decides to go with Andrew Wiggins.

Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors: Betting tips

Steph Curry is averaging 27.6 points per game for the Golden State Warriors. The over/under points prop for him from FanDuel is 30.5. Bettors get -111 for over and -115 for under. Curry hit over 30 points just twice in his last 10 games.

The NBA’s deadliest shooter is always a threat to explode but the injury-riddled lineup will make it a little easier for the Raptors to focus on him. Curry may not get over 30 points on Sunday.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.3 points per contest for the Toronto Raptors. The over/under points prop for him from DraftKings is 22.5. Bettors get -125 for over and -105 for under.

Before the loss to the Sacramento Kings when he had 18 points, Siakam has gone over 23 points four straight games. The addition of RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley has given Toronto’s offense more variety. The Cameroonian may find it tough to get over his points prop.

Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions

The moneyline for the Raptors is +115 while it’s -135 for the Warriors. Toronto is a +2.0 underdog in Golden State.

The Warriors are missing key players while the Raptors have found their groove despite the new additions. Toronto could lose but cover the spread against Golden State.