Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 20, 2025 

The Toronto and Golden State matchup is one of five games scheduled for Thursday. The Raptors are 11th in the Eastern Conference while the Warriors are sixth in the Western Conference.

Ad

They have met 55 times in the regular season, with the Warriors holding a 33-22 advantage. This will be their second matchup of the season. Their last encounter was on Jan. 13, when Toronto won 104-101 at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Ontario.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors game details and odds

The game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chase Center. Fans can watch it on TV on NBCS-BA and TSN. It can also be streamed via NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Raptors (+650) vs Warriors (-1000)

Spread: Raptors (+14.0) vs Warriors (-14.0)

Total (O/U): Raptors -110 (o226.0) vs Warriors -110 (u226.0)

Toronto (24-45) is entering the matchup on a two-game losing streak. Its last game was an129-89 road loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Scottie Barnes recorded 16 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Golden State (40-29) returned to its winning ways, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 104-93 on Tuesday. Jimmy Butler led with 24 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.

Ad

Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors betting props

Scottie Barnes' point total is set at 17.5 which is below his season average of 19.5 points. He has averaged 17.4 points in his last 10 games, so the safe bet here is the under.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry's point total is 26.5, which is above his points average for the season of 24.3 points. He has averaged 25.9 points in his last 10 games, so the safe bet is also the under.

Ad

Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors prediction

The Golden State Warriors are the oddsmakers' favorites against the Toronto Raptors. Based on the moneyline odds, they are projected to win at 90.9%, while the Raptors have a projected win probability of 13.3%.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback