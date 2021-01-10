Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - January 10, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Toronto Raptors will head to San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

This will be the only time these two ball clubs will face off this season. The Raptors came out in front during their last head to head matchup, 121-113, in March 2020.

Check out the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season schedule here.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, January 10, 2021, 8:30 PM ET

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors are coming off an impressive comeback win against the LA Clippers. At one point, the Warriors found themselves down 22 points in the third quarter. However, thanks to Stephen Curry's tremendous 3-point shooting, Golden State came back and won 115-105.

Advertisement

Good Lord! What an explosion by the @warriors. This brother @StephenCurry30 is just special. The Greatest Shooter on the planet earth. Meanwhile, Kawhi & the @LAClippers have no answer. Put their heads down when adversity arrived. I don’t know if I believe anymore. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 9, 2021

Despite the Warriors' comeback win on Friday night, they still have large gaps in their play that need to be filled if they are to earn a high playoff seed in the Western Conference.

Aside from Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors, have converted on just five of 23 3-pointers in their last two performances.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry is the key player for the Golden State Warriors. If Curry has a good day, then the Warriors will have a chance to win.

Advertisement

When Curry scores 30 or more points, Golden State is 5-0; they are 0-4 when he fails to reach that mark.

If Curry can maintain his 30.6 points per game against the Toronto Raptors, then the Warriors will move into third place in the Western Conference after a victory over the Raptors on Sunday night.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Stephen Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Andrew Wiggins, F Draymond Green, C James Wiseman

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors had a dominating road victory over the Sacramento Kings, 144-123, Friday night. The 144 points scored for the Raptors is the record for most points scored in regulation for the 26-year-old franchise.

In the Raptors' historic performance, they were able to score from all positions on the court. The 2019 NBA Champions had six players score in double digits.

If the Toronto Raptors can continue to get production from all five positions against the Golden State Warriors, they will finish their Northern California road trip 2-0.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Advertisement

Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics - Game Three

Fred VanVleet is the key player for the Toronto Raptors. The starting point guard is coming off a season-high 34 point performance against the Kings.

If VanVleet can outplay Stephen Curry on Sunday night and be the best player on the court, the Raptors will earn their third win of the season.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G Fred VanVleet, G Pascal Siakam, F OG Anunoby, F Norman Powell, C Alex Len

Raptors vs Warriors prediction

The Golden State Warriors will defeat the Toronto Raptors at home on Sunday night. The Toronto Raptors will not produce enough offense against Curry and the Warriors, who will finally produce a strong all-around performance from all of their starters.

Where to watch Raptors vs Warriors

The local telecast of the game will be available on NBC Sports Bay Area. You can also livestream the same via the NBA League Pass.