Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - November 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will battle the fearsome Golden State Warriors for the first time this NBA season. The game that is scheduled to be played on Sunday at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Toronto Raptors are on a six-game road trip and will travel to San Francisco with an 8-9 record. Their last game against the Sacramento Kings brought them a 108-89 victory, however playing the Dubs will prove to be far more taxing.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, November 21st, 8:30 PM ET (Monday, November 22nd, 7:00 AM IST).

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Toronto Raptors Preview

A fresh storm has hit Toronto's camp. Emerging reports suggest that OG Anunoby, who is the current top scorer on the Raptors squad, will miss a few upcoming games due to a hip point injury.

Nick Nurse has lost one of his crucial attackers whose absence will be felt tenfold against the Golden State Warriors. Even in Anunoby's absence, Toronto has at least four more capable scorers. However, with a lopsided defense, having the Indiana graduate could have been just what they needed to slay the giant that is the Golden State Warriors.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Gary Trent Jr.: 23 PTS, 5 3PM

Fred VanVleet: 13 PTS, 6 AST

Khem Birch: 10 PTS, 9 REB, 4 STL Pascal Siakam (32 PTS, 8 REB) and the @Raptors cruise to the big win in Sacramento.Gary Trent Jr.: 23 PTS, 5 3PMFred VanVleet: 13 PTS, 6 ASTKhem Birch: 10 PTS, 9 REB, 4 STL Pascal Siakam (32 PTS, 8 REB) and the @Raptors cruise to the big win in Sacramento.Gary Trent Jr.: 23 PTS, 5 3PMFred VanVleet: 13 PTS, 6 ASTKhem Birch: 10 PTS, 9 REB, 4 STL https://t.co/6bO9poilGc

Fred VanVleet is one of the best attackers in Toronto. What makes him an absolute beast of a player is his seemingly bottomless endurance. The man is averaging 38.1 minutes per game, the most on his team, while averaging 19.3 points.

Furthermore, he is shooting 3.1 three-pointers, 6.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds. On the defensive end, he is registering at least 1.7 steals per game. With Kyle Lowry traded to Miami, VanVleet has now become the team's primary point guard. A role he has, so far, excelled at. He will definitely be a key player for the Toronto Raptors in the game against the Golden State Warriors.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Gary Trent Jr. | F - Scottie Barnes | F - Khem Birch | C - Pascal Siakam.

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors have been the personification of perfection this season. There is nothing to complain about for a team that has the best record (14-2) in the league so far. Jordan Poole's evolution has turned the Dubs into a two-shooter team, adding much-needed depth to their offense.

The GSW dynasty, which ruled the league for five long seasons, ran on the same two-shooter ideology with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson playing as the two-pronged offensive leaders. Now that they can follow the same strategies again, they are on a path of destruction, leaving teams battered and humiliated in their wake.

Offense apart, it is the Dubs' defense that deserves all the praise. Draymond Green is having a DPOY level career. The Golden State Warriors are capable of stopping beyond-the-arc shooters, pick-and-roll plays and big centers. The Golden State Warriors will be an incredibly strong opponent for the Toronto Raptors.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Sometimes, it is hard to believe that Stephen Curry is in fact a mortal. Rankings and GOAT conversations almost always lead to aggressive debates, but when "who is the greatest shooter of all-time" is discussed, every single individual has the same answer. Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter of all-time.

His consistency over the years, through injury and slump, has anchored him in the league's history as a marksman who broke all possible records. Curry has landed 85 three-pointers in just 15 games this season.

He is averaging 29.5 points per game, currently the best in the entire league and 5.7 shots from downtown, the best of his career. He will be the most dangerous Golden State Warriors player in the game against the Toronto Raptors.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney

Raptors vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Dubs proved in their game against the Detroit Pistons that they can win without Draymond and Steph. Gary Payton's shut-down defense overwhelms opponents, Andrew Wiggins scores 20+ points and Nemanja Bjelica leads the reserves by example. We predict that the Warriors will defeat the defensively and offensively inferior Raptors.

Where to watch Raptors vs Warriors?

NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports SN will be the local broadcasters of the game on Monday. Meanwhile, fans will also be able to watch the game online via the NBA League Pass.

