  Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 9 | 2024-25 NBA season

Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 9 | 2024-25 NBA season

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Feb 09, 2025 07:34 GMT
NBA: Houston Rockets at Toronto Raptors - Source: Imagn
Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 9 | 2024-25 NBA season (Image: IMAGN)

The Houston Rockets host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday for their second and final encounter of the 2024-25 season. The Rockets beat the Raptors 130-106 on the road in December.

Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Raptors Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 9

The Raptors are projected to use a starting lineup of Immanuel Quickley (PG), Gradey Dick (SG), Ochai Agbaji (SF), Scottie Barnes (PF) and Jonathan Mogbo (C).

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGImmanuel Quickley
Jamal SheadScottie Barnes
SGGradey DickJa'Kobe WalterOchai Agbaji
SFOchai AgbajiJa'Kobe WalterJamison Battle
PFScottie BarnesOchai AgbajiChris Boucher
CJonathan MogboOrlando RobinsonChris Boucher
Rockets Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 9

Meanwhile, the Rockets are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Amen Thompson (PG), Jalen Green (SG), Dillon Brooks (SF), Tari Eason (PF) and Alperen Sengun (C).

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGAmen Thompson
Aaron HolidayReed Sheppard
SGJalen Green
Cam WhitmoreDillon Brooks
SFDillon BrooksAmen ThompsonJae'Sean Tate
PFTari EasonDillon BrooksJae'Sean Tate
CAlperen SengunSteven AdamsJock Landale

Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets: Injury Reports

Raptors injury report for Feb. 9

The Raptors will be without RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, Jakob Poeltl and P.J. Tucker.

PlayerStatusInjury
RJ BarrettOut Concussion
Brandon IngramOut Ankle
Jakob PoeltlOut Hip
P.J. TuckerOut Personal

Rockets injury report for Feb. 9

Meanwhile, the Rockets have three players on their injury report. Fred VanVleet and Cody Zeller are listed as questionable and their participation will be a game-time decision. Jabari Smith Jr. is listed out for the game.

PlayerStatusInjury
Fred VanVleetQuestionable (GTD)Ankle
Cody ZellerQuestionable (GTD)Personal
Jabari Smith Jr.OutHand

Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets: Preview

The Raptors are 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 16-36 record and have won six of their last 10 games. They are on a three-game losing streak after losing 121-109 on the road by the OKC Thunder on Friday. Scottie Barnes led their losing effort with 21 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and four blocks.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are fifth in the West with a 32-20 record and have won four of their last 10 outings. They are on a four-game losing streak after their 116-105 road loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Alperen Sengun led the losing effort with 30 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a block.

How to watch Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets?

The Raptors-Rockets matchup is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. ET at Toyota Center in Houston. The contest will be aired locally on SCHN and TSN. It can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Bhargav
