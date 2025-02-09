Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 9 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Houston Rockets host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday for their second and final encounter of the 2024-25 season. The Rockets beat the Raptors 130-106 on the road in December.
Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
Raptors Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 9
The Raptors are projected to use a starting lineup of Immanuel Quickley (PG), Gradey Dick (SG), Ochai Agbaji (SF), Scottie Barnes (PF) and Jonathan Mogbo (C).
Rockets Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 9
Meanwhile, the Rockets are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Amen Thompson (PG), Jalen Green (SG), Dillon Brooks (SF), Tari Eason (PF) and Alperen Sengun (C).
Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets: Injury Reports
Raptors injury report for Feb. 9
The Raptors will be without RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, Jakob Poeltl and P.J. Tucker.
Rockets injury report for Feb. 9
Meanwhile, the Rockets have three players on their injury report. Fred VanVleet and Cody Zeller are listed as questionable and their participation will be a game-time decision. Jabari Smith Jr. is listed out for the game.
Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets: Preview
The Raptors are 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 16-36 record and have won six of their last 10 games. They are on a three-game losing streak after losing 121-109 on the road by the OKC Thunder on Friday. Scottie Barnes led their losing effort with 21 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and four blocks.
Meanwhile, the Rockets are fifth in the West with a 32-20 record and have won four of their last 10 outings. They are on a four-game losing streak after their 116-105 road loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Alperen Sengun led the losing effort with 30 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a block.
How to watch Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets?
The Raptors-Rockets matchup is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. ET at Toyota Center in Houston. The contest will be aired locally on SCHN and TSN. It can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via the NBA League Pass.
