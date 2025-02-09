Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 9, 2024

The Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets matchup is one of three games scheduled for Sunday. Toronto is 13th in the East with a 16-36 record, while Houston is fifth in the West with a 32-20 record.

The two teams have played each other 57 times in the regular season, with the Rockets holding a 31-26 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last met on Dec. 22, when the Rockets won 114-110 behind Dillon Brooks’ 27 points. Ja’Kobe Walter led Toronto with 27 points.

Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets game details and odds

The Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets game is scheduled for 2 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 9, at Toyota Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on Space City Home Network and TSN. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Raptors (+350) vs. Rockets (-450)

Spread: Raptors (+9.5) vs. Rockets (-9.5)

Total (O/U): Raptors -110 (o224.5) vs. Rockets -110 (u224.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets preview

While the Raptors have won six of their past 10 games, they are now on a downward trajectory with three straight losses. They most recently suffered a 121-109 loss to the OKC Thunder on Friday. Scottie Barnes led the team with 21 points, while Gradey Dick had 17 points.

Toronto landed Brandon Ingram at the trade deadline, but he is still some time away from returning to the court with an ankle injury.

The Rockets’ freefall in the standings continued Saturday when they lost 116-105 to the Dallas Mavericks. Alperen Sengun had 30 points, while Jalen Green and Amen Thompson had 24 and 20 points, respectively.

This was their sixth straight loss. If they don’t improve soon, their downward spiral could continue in the competitive West. They have the chance to fix their issues and get an easy win against the rebuilding Raptors at home on Sunday.

Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets betting props

Scottie Barnes’ points total is set at 19.5, which is under his season average of 20.0 points. He scored 21 points against OKC’s stellar defense, so he should be trusted to score 20 points against the Rockets as well.

Alperen Sengun’s points total is set at 21.5. He is fresh off of a 30-point performance and could be pivotal to Houston’s chances of breaking out of its slump. Bet on the over.

Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets prediction

The oddsmakers heavily favor the Rockets to get a win at home. While they have really struggled lately, the Raptors seem like the perfect opponent to beat at home and get some of their confidence and swagger back.

Houston should cover the spread for a win. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 224.5 points.

