Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 2, 2024

The Toronto Raptors will have their first of two meetings with the Houston Rockets this season on Friday. Toronto, which swept the season series (2-0) last season in lopsided fashion, will be hoping to keep their dominance over Houston. Doing that will be tough, though, as the Raptors could have a few key players unavailable in the rematch.

The Rockets are a much better team than the one the Raptors handily beat last season. Alperen Sengun (if available), Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks will lead Houston’s attempt to snap the losing skid against Toronto.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Raptors ended a five-game losing streak by putting on one of their best performances on defense this season on Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls. They will have to keep up that type of effort and focus to hold off the Rockets.

Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Rockets will host the Raptors at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET. Space City Home Network and SN will air the game on local TV. Catching the action by streaming is available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Raptors (+180) vs. Rockets (-220)

Spread: Raptors (+5.5) vs Rockets (-5.5)

Total (O/U): Raptors (o228.5 -110) vs. Rockets (u228.5 -110)

Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets: Game preview

The Raptors didn’t have RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley in their 118-107 win over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. Without two of their best scorers, they leaned on defense to grab the victory. It was the first time since late December that they held an opponent under 110 points.

Barrett and Quickley might still be on the sidelines when they visit the Rockets. Toronto will need another superb defensive performance to win on the road.

Expand Tweet

After a 135-119 demolition of the LA Lakers on Monday, the Rockets played lackadaisical at home on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Instead of building off their performance versus LA, they got complacent in the 110-99 loss to New Orleans.

The Houston Rockets have to try to keep up their effort and focus regardless of the opponent. They can’t overlook the Toronto Raptors and expect a trouble-free outing.

Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets: Starting lineups

RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley are automatic starters if they are healthy. If not, Dennis Schroder and Gary Trent Jr. will continue playing their roles. Jakob Poeltl, Toronto’s starting center, is also questionable. Thaddeus Young will take over his spot if he is unable to play. Scottie Barnes and Bruce Brown Jr. will complete the Raptors’ first five.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka is expected to field Jabari Smith Jr. Dillon Brooks, Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green. Alperen Sengun is questionable so Udoka might roll out a small ball lineup if the Turkish international is sidelined. He could insert the veteran Jeff Green to join the other four starters.

Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Jalen Green is 22.5, which is much higher than his season average of 18.4 PPG. Houston’s high-flying guard has been on a roll over his last five games, averaging 29.8 points during that stretch. He could get past his points prop on Friday.

Fred VanVleet has a 15.5 over/under points prop, which is lower than his season average of 16.8 PPG. The former Raptor has been concentrating on his playmaking this season but could go off if needed. If Alperen Sengun, Houston’s leading scorer is sidelined, VanVleet could easily top his points prop.

Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets: Prediction

Injuries will play a big part in the outcome of the game between the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets. If RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley remain out for Toronto and Alperen Sengun is sidelined for the Rockets, it will likely be a seesaw battle. Houston could win but allow the Raptors to cover the spread.

If all the said players are available, Houston could run away with the victory.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!