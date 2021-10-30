Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will head to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena to face off against the Indiana Pacers in an exciting NBA 2021-22 Eastern Conference matchup on Saturday.

The last game between the two teams this season ended in a stunning 118-100 win for the Raptors.

The Pacers come into this game off a 105-98 loss against the Brooklyn Nets. James Harden showed up big, scoring 29 points to lead the way for the Nets. The Pacers will hope to bounce back strongly after their disappointing run of results and put up a commanding performance against the Raptors at home.

Meanwhile, the Raptors are coming into this game after a narrow win against the Orlando Magic. The Raptors had a significant lead in the fourth quarter. But they faced a stiff fightback from the Magic before hanging on to a 110-109 win on the night. They will hope to put up another incredible performance on the road against the Pacers to get their fourth win of the season.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Pascal Siakam has been out for the Raptors since May this year. He was assigned to the Raptors 905, but was called back soon after to travel with the team to Indiana. However, he will most likely sit out this game as well.

Meanwhile, Yuta Watanabe has not played a single game this season for the Raptors due to injury, and his status for this clash remains unknown.

Player Name Status Reason Pascal Siakam Unknown Shoulder Injury Yuta Watanabe Unknown Left Calf Strain

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob Nick Nurse says Pascal Siakam will travel with the team on the road but is not so certain about Yuta Watanabe. To be clear, Pascal traveling has more to do with all the learning the team's doing early in the season as opposed to an actual return. Nick Nurse says Pascal Siakam will travel with the team on the road but is not so certain about Yuta Watanabe. To be clear, Pascal traveling has more to do with all the learning the team's doing early in the season as opposed to an actual return.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Caris LeVert has returned to practice, but was listed as questionable for the game against the Brooklyn Nets. However, his status against the Raptors is still unknown.

Meanwhile, TJ Warren and Kelan Martin will be out for the Pacers for a while as they are recovering from long-term injuries. Malcolm Brogdon sat out against the Nets due to a left hamstring strain. His status is still unknown for Saturday's game. Isaiah Jackson has been ruled out for a considerable amount of time.

Player Name Staus Reason Malcolm Brogdon Unknown Left Hamstring Caris LeVert Unknown Lower Back Soreness TJ Warren Out Left Navicular fracture Kelan Martin Out Left Hamstring Isaiah Jackson Out Left Knee Injury

Scott Agness @ScottAgness Pacers guard Caris LeVert is playing 3-on-3 after practice Pacers guard Caris LeVert is playing 3-on-3 after practice https://t.co/WZ0hUIjqjj

Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors could go with the same starting 5 they used in the game against the Pacers. Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. could take positions on the backcourt. Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby should star for the Raptors on the frontcourt. Precious Achiuwa should keep his position at center for the Raptors in this game.

Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards

If Malcolm Brogdon is ruled out of this game, TJ McConnell should once against start in the backcourt alongside rookie Chris Duarte. Justin Holiday and Domantas Sabonis will likely play in the frontcourt for the Pacers. Myles Turner could play as center for the Pacers in this game against the Raptors.

Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet; Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr.; Small Forward - Scottie Barnes; Power Forward - OG Anunoby; Center - Precious Achiuwa.

Indiana Pacers

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - TJ McConnell, Shooting Guard - Chris Duarte, Small Forward - Justin Holiday, Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis, Center - Myles Turner.

Edited by Bhargav