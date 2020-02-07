Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers: Match Preview and Predictions - 7th February 2020

Toronto Raptors v Indiana Pacers

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers

Date & Time: Friday, 7 February 2020 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Last Game Results

Toronto Raptors (37-14): 119-118 win over the Indiana Pacers (5 February)

Indiana Pacers (31-20): 118-119 loss to the Toronto Raptors (5 February)

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Raptors have now won 12 straight games.

The Raptors are on a roll right now, with consecutive victories in their last 12 games. They beat the Pacers narrowly by just one point on Wednesday, improving their record to 37-14 for the season.

The trio of Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam and Serge Ibaka worked well in sync to close out the game in the final few seconds. Lowry finished with 32 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing 10 assists. Meanwhile, Ibaka and Siakam contributed 30 and 25 points respectively on the night.

The Raptors are now well above the Boston Celtics and will be eager to continue the run tonight.

Key Player - Kyle Lowry

Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks

Kyle Lowry is having an excellent season, averaging 19.7 points, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals a game. He is moving the ball well for the Raptors and creating exceptional plays for his team.

Lowry led the team in scoring against the Pacers at home and is expected to dominate again tonight.

Raptors' predicted lineup

Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Serge Ibaka, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Pacers dropped 19 threes in the last game.

The Indiana Pacers shot 19 three-pointers in the last game, the most in the history of the franchise. However, they fell short by one point, meaning the Pacers have now lost their previous three games and their last 12 in Toronto.

Malcolm Brogdon led the team on the night with 24 points, six rebounds and six assists. Justin Holiday and Doug McDermott supported him well off the bench, contributing 22 and 19 points respectively.

The Pacers will be looking to approach this revenge game with a better mindset and a sense of urgency.

Key Player - Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo started the game for the first time this season, also extending his playing time. The game was his best of the season, as he finished with 13 points on the night.

Oladipo's improving performance is a great sign for the Pacers as he plays a massive role in the team.

Pacers' Predicted Lineup

Malcolm Brogdon, Jeremy Lamb, Myles Turner, Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis

Raptors vs Pacers Match Prediction

The game on Wednesday went down to the wire, and the same will be expected in this one too. However, the Pacers gave away a 19-point lead and folded under pressure, presumably because they were playing away from home, making it a disappointing night for them.

Now the Pacers are at home, in a better condition, and surrounded by familiar surroundings at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. I expect the Pacers to win this one.

Where to watch Raptors vs Pacers?

The game can be watched on TV on ESPN. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.