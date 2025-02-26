Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 26, 2025

The Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers matchup is one of nine games scheduled for Wednesday. Indiana is fourth in the East with a 32-24 record, while Toronto is 13th with a 18-40 record.

The two teams have played each other 108 times in the regular season, with the Pacers holding a 57-51 lead. This will be their third and final game this season, with Toronto winning the previous two games. They last played on Dec. 3, when the Raptors won 122-111 behind Scottie Barnes’ 35 points. Indy was led by Tyrese Haliburton’s 30 points.

Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers game details and odds

The Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana and SN. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Raptors (+350) vs. Pacers (-450)

Spread: Raptors (+9.5) vs. Pacers (-9.5)

Total (O/U): Raptors -110 (o231) vs. Pacers -110 (u231)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers preview

The Raptors have been one of the most disappointing teams in the East this season but it was expected as they are going through a rebuild. They are, however, not out of contention for a play-in spot as they are 5.0 games removed from the 10th spot.

Toronto will play the second leg of a back-to-back after losing 111-101 to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. RJ Barrett led the team with 22 points, while Scottie Barnes had 21 points. The team is 3-7 in the past 10 games and have won just five games on the road across the season.

The Pacers are coming off of a 125-116 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Tyrese Haliburton led Indy with a double-double of 19 points and 15 assists, while Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam contributed 23 and 19 points, respectively.

Despite Indiana being one of the better teams in the East this season, it hasn’t been able to defeat Toronto so far. Expect that to change Wednesday as the Pacers should take advantage of the Raptors’ tired legs.

Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers betting props

Scottie Barnes’ points total is set at 19.5, a mark he has crossed in two straight games. Bet on Barnes to continue his hot streak.

Tyrese Haliburton’s points total is set at 19.5, a mark that the oddsmakers don’t favor him to cross. We, however, expect the opposite. Take a risk and bet on the over.

Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Pacers to finally get a win against the Raptors this season. We expect Indy to win but it could fail to cover the spread. This should be a closely contested game with the team total staying just under 231 points.

