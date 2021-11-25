Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - November 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will finish their season-high six-game road trip with a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for a match against the Indiana Pacers. Toronto’s latest away schedule has been brutal with stops at Utah and Golden State. They’re looking to even their 2-3 record against the Pacers on Friday.

Behind Gary Trent Jr.’s fourth-quarter explosion of 17 points, the Toronto Raptors blasted the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half for the win. Toronto’s trademark variety in scoring was on display again in this game. All five of their starters had at least 17 points to highlight their balanced attack. They need to keep this up in their last road game against the Indiana Pacers.

Gary Trent Jr: 26 PTS, 4 3PT, 4 AST

Fred VanVleet: 23 PTS, 7 AST, 6 AST

Scottie Barnes: 17 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST

Precious Achiuwa: 17 PTS, 3 3PT, 4 REB

Pascal Siakam: 17 PTS, 7 REB

Rick Carlisle’s team has been trending in the right direction since that lackadaisical loss against the Charlotte Hornets last November 19. The Indiana Pacers have played well since that game but ran into a buzz saw called LeBron James. Indiana just had no answer for the four-time MVP during a heartbreaking overtime loss.

The Indiana Pacers have shown that with effort, hustle and better execution on offense, they can be a really good team. Against the length and athleticism of the Toronto Raptors, they’re going to need to ramp up their game to get the win.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Friday, November 26th; 8:00 PM ET (Saturday, November 27th; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors need more production from the bench to maintain their immaculate record aginst the Indiana Pacers. [Photo: Raptors Rapture]

The Toronto Raptors are 2-2 in their last four games, partly because of the absence of leading scorer OG Anunoby. Anunoby’s value is more evident on defense, where he has been one of the NBA’s most versatile defenders. The Raptors are at a lowly 24th in defensive rating, which is the main reason why they have struggled this season.

The good news for the Toronto Raptors is that Pascal Siakam is competing and slowly getting back into form. Precious Achiuwa also played well, starting at center to replace Khem Birch. The sophomore, who was acquired from the Miami Heat in the Kyle Lowry trade, is averaging close to a double-double. He had a game-high +28 when he was on the floor for Toronto.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet has taken the mantle of leadership that Kyle Lowry left when the former took his talents to the Miami Heat. The former undrafted Wichita State alum is clearly the heart and soul of the team. Everything he does for the Toronto Raptors inspires confidence.

In the win against the Memphis Grizzlies, it was Gary Trent Jr. who took the headlines with his scorching hot shooting. However, it was FVV's playmaking and savvy plays that provided them the opportunity to win the game. Even if Van Vleet's averages with the Toronto Raptors will not shock anyone, he has been the rock that has kept them steady this season.

In the win against the Memphis Grizzlies, it was Gary Trent Jr. who took the headlines with his scorching hot shooting. However, it was FVV’s playmaking and savvy plays that provided them the opportunity to win the game. Even if Van Vleet’s averages with the Toronto Raptors will not shock anyone, he has been the rock that has kept them steady this season.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Gary Trent Jr. | F - Pascal Siakam | F - Scottie Barnes | C - Precious Achiuwa

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers have been playing quite well in their last few games despite the loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. [Photo: NBA.com]

The Indiana Pacers have responded very well to Rick Carlisle’s challenge of playing with a sense of urgency and focus on both sides of the floor. They just could not sustain their big win over the Chicago Bulls against LeBron James’ vintage performance for the LA Lakers.

Indiana had seven players in double figures, with Torrey Craig just three points away from making it eight in total. They looked good for the majority of the game until the King took over late in regulation and overtime.

The Indiana Pacers will need to sustain what they have been doing for the last three games to have a chance of beating the Toronto Raptors. If Indiana can get open the way they did against the Lakers and drain their outside shots, they stand a good chance of defending their home court.

Key Player - Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon showed yet again that he makes the Indiana Pacers tick. He played a team-high 46 minutes and controlled the flow of Indiana’s game since the tip-off. Despite the loss, he was a team-best +4 in point differential and led the Pacers in scoring with 28 points.

Hoos In The NBA @hoosinthenba Malcolm Brogdon had 28 points (9-21 FG, 5-10 3PT), 7 rebounds, and 2 assists in the Pacers’ OT loss to the Lakers



Malcolm Brogdon had 28 points (9-21 FG, 5-10 3PT), 7 rebounds, and 2 assists in the Pacers’ OT loss to the Lakers https://t.co/SUqXNotwdQ

Brogdon’s value isn’t just on offense alone for the Indiana Pacers. He also had his turn trying to contain Russell Westbrook and LeBron James at different times. The 29-year old’s playmaking and scoring will be put to the test against the length and scheme of the Toronto Raptors.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Malcolm Brogdon | G - Caris LeVert | F - Justin Holiday | F - Domantas Sabonis | C - Myles Turner

Raptors vs Pacers Match Prediction

Despite what their respective overall records say, these teams are evenly matched. The Toronto Raptors hold a 7-4 record away from Scotiabank Arena while the Indiana Pacers have been stout at home with a 5-3 slate. However, the Raptors are 2-0 this season against the Pacers.

Indiana’s improved defense while playing at home could spell the slight difference in this game. They could break through and eke out their first win against Toronto this season.

Where to watch the Raptors vs Pacers game

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Bally Sports Indiana and The Sports Network will air the matchup locally as it happens.

