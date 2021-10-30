Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - October 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will lock horns with their Eastern Conference rivals, the Indiana Pacers, in a 2021-22 NBA game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena on Saturday. The Raptors come into the game after a narrow win over the Orlando Magic.

Rookie guard Scootie Barnes once again stepped up, scoring 21 points on the night to lead the Raptors to a 110-109 win over the Magic. They will hope to put up another incredible performance against the Pacers to get their fourth victory of the season.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers come into this encounter after a disappointing loss to the Brooklyn Nets. James Harden scored 29 points in the game to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 105-98 win on the night. The loss means the Pacers have won just once in six regular-season games this campaign. They will hope to bounce back strongly at home against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Saturday, October 30; 7:30 PM ET (Sunday, October 31; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have three wins under their belt. They look like a much better team than they did last season, and certainly have playoff ambitions this time. Players like Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby have stepped up for the former NBA champions this season.

With Pascal Siakam expected to return soon from his injury, the team is only expected to get better. A win against the Pacers would give them a much-needed boost for the tough games coming up in the next few weeks.

Key Player - OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby has been one of the best performers for the Raptors this season. He has averaged 19.0 PPG and 5.8 RPG, in the six games he has played.

The youngster will look to continue putting up brilliant performances and lead the way for the Raptors. He scored 16 points in the team's win against the Magic. Anunoby will hope for a big night against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet; G - Gary Trent Jr.; F - Scottie Barnes; F - OG Anunoby; C - Precious Achiuwa.

Indiana Pacers Preview

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards

The Indiana Pacers have gotten off to a disappointing start to their 2021-22 campaign. However, given the coaching change, the team may take some time to figure things out and get back on track. The Pacers have shown some glimpses of their abilities, but have failed to get over the line and take out enough wins.

They stayed in the game throughout the four quarters against the Brooklyn Nets. But brilliant performances from Kevin Durant, James Harden and LaMarcus Aldrige eventually floored them. The Pacers will hope to get to a win at home on Saturday, to have their campaign back on track.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis has looked great for the Pacers this season. The 25-year-old is averaging 20.7 PPG, 10.7 RPG and 4.5 APG.

He has been shooting with a staggering efficiency of 61.3% from the field. Sabonis will hope to put up another dominant performance to help the Pacers get their second win of the season at the expense of the Raptors.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - TJ McConnel; G - Chris Duarte; F - Justin Holiday; F - Domantas Sabonis; C - Myles Turner.

Raptors vs Pacers Match Prediction

The Toronto Raptors have a young and exciting team for the 2021-22 NBA season. They have won three games so far, and will look to rack up another win in this game against the Raptors. Considering the way the Raptors have played so far and the momentum the team has at the moment, they stand a good chance of getting the better of the Pacers in this game on Sunday.

Where to watch the Raptors vs Pacers game?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. Subscription to this app will give you access to games from all the 30 teams in the league. The Raptors vs Pacers NBA game will be locally telecast on SN1 and Bally Sports Indiana.

