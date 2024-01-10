Toronto Raptors vs LA Clippers: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 10, 2024

The Toronto Raptors will take on the LA Clippers on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after a controversial 132-131 loss to the LA Lakers. Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic ripped the NBA and the referees for the huge disparity in free throws between the Lakers and Raptors. With that in the background, Toronto will stay in LA to take on another star-studded team.

After a close 106-103 loss to the Lakers on Sunday, the Clippers went back on the winning track with a 138-111 demolition of the Phoenix Suns. James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and crew had a day to prepare for the Raptors. Toronto better forget what happened against the Lakers or risk a blowout loss to their in-form opponents.

Rajakovic complained about the star treatment given to the LA Lakers while his roster isn’t allegedly getting the respect of the referees. Toronto will be playing against a team with two former MVPs, a former two-time NBA Finals MVP and a perennial All-Star. How they will adjust to the calls could make a big difference on Wednesday.

Toronto Raptors vs LA Clippers: Preview, betting tips and predictions

Game details

Teams: Toronto Raptors (15-22) vs. LA Clippers (23-13)

Date and Time: January 10, 2024 | 10:30 PM ET

Venue: Crypt.com Arena | Los Angeles, CA

Toronto Raptors vs LA Clippers: Game preview

Toronto has been playing with more pace, focus and sense of urgency since trading OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks. The arrival of RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley has given the team a boost in energy and determination.

They are 2-2 since the trade but could have easily been 4-0. In defeats at the hands of the Sacramento Kings and LA Lakers, the Raptors lost by a combined six points.

The Clippers, after a 12-2 December, the best in the NBA during that month, are off to a 4-1 start in 2024. Only a closely fought loss to the Lakers is the blemish on their record. They quickly put that behind them with a dominating win over the Phoenix Suns which had Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. The Clippers will be looking to see what the Raptors can do against them.

Toronto Raptors vs LA Clippers: Starting lineups

The Raptors have not submitted their injury report yet as they will be playing the second night of a back-to-back set. Thaddeus Young, Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley are likely to start if they’re all healthy.

Ty Lue has stuck to a starting unit that has hummed since late November. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden, Ivica Zubac and Terance Mann will open the game for the Clippers.

Toronto Raptors vs LA Clippers: Betting tips

Paul George is averaging 25.4 points in 2024. The over/under points prop for him from FanDuel is 23.5. Bettors get -108 for over and -118 for under.

“PG-13” has been on fire since the turn of the year. He is hitting 52.5% of his shots, including 45.8% from deep Against the road-weary Raptors, he could have another efficient and big scoring night.

Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic insisted that Scottie Barnes is an All-Star caliber talent in his fiery press conference on Tuesday. The former Rookie of the Year winner will have the limelight on him against the Clippers.

The over/under points prop for Barnes is 18.5 at DraftKings. Bettors get -110 for over and -120 for under. The versatile forward is averaging 18.4 points this month and will be facing a team with two elite wing defenders. He could struggle as Toronto will also be playing in back-to-back nights and not get over his points prop.

Toronto Raptors vs LA Clippers: Predictions

The moneyline for the Raptors is +350 while it’s -450 for the Clippers. Toronto is a +9.5 underdog in Los Angeles.

The LA Clippers are firing on all cylinders. They dismantled the Phoenix Suns in the second game of a back-to-back. LA could comfortably get past the Toronto Raptors and beat them against the spread.