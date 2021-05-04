Toronto Raptors vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - May 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

After three losses in a row, the LA Clippers are looking to bounce back when they host the Toronto Raptors at Staples Center on Tuesday night.

Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam put up an almighty 76 points between them on the same court against the LA Lakers on Sunday, ending the Toronto Raptors' three-game run without a win.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 4th, 10 PM ET (Wednesday, May 5th, 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Toronto Raptors Preview

Toronto Raptors young star Pascal Siakam

Due to the recent surge of the Washington Wizards, the Toronto Raptors' hopes for a play-in tournament place look all but over. They haven't been helped by injuries either, with OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet and Chris Boucher all missing games recently. However, VanVleet could be back in the Raptors' starting lineup for Tuesday's encounter.

After scoring 30 points against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, VanVleet was absent for the second part of the Toronto Raptors' back-to-back in their win over the LA Lakers.

Nick Nurse will be looking for a repeat showing from Siakam and Lowry if the Toronto Raptors are to leave LA with another win, though it could prove too late for their playoff push.

Key Player - Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry was heavily linked with the LA Lakers at the trade deadline, but the Toronto Raptors' asking price was too high for the former's front office.

The veteran point guard put in a scintillating performance against the Lakers on Sunday night. His 37 points and 11 assists were proof of what he could still do, and he even played a staggering 41 minutes.

Lowry's time with the Toronto Raptors may be coming to an end, but he has been one of the franchise's greatest ever players. He is one of the most consistent point guards in the league, having averaged 17.5 points and 7.1 assists throughout his nine seasons in Toronto.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry l Shooting Guard - Fred VanVleet l Small Forward - Stanley Johnson l Power Forward - Pascal Siakam l Center - Khem Birch

LA Clippers Preview

LA Clippers star Paul George has been on fire recently

LA Clippers fans will have felt frustrated this week after watching their team lose to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets. Without key starters Serge Ibaka and Patrick Beverley and with Kawhi Leonard in and out of the lineup, Ty Lue's men have been largely inconsistent.

The Clippers are currently in the West's fourth seed, though they could improve to the third spot since they are only half a game behind the Nuggets.

Despite their inconsistencies, the LA Clippers still have the second-best offense in the NBA as well as a top-ten defense.

Should they be fully fit for the playoffs, the LA Clippers have a deep and talented enough roster to make their first Conference Finals appearance.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George has looked back to his best as he leads the LA Clippers in the absence of Kawhi Leonard.

In his last ten games, the guard has averaged 28.1 points on 46% shooting and 7.8 rebounds. During that time, he also grabbed more steals than his season average with 1.6 per matchup.

The 31-year-old is having his second-most effective year on offense per 100 possessions and is dishing out a career-high number of dimes.

The LA Clippers franchise will be hoping that George can continue this form into the postseason after struggling for consistency in last year's playoffs.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson l Shooting Guard - Paul George l Small Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. l Power Forward - Kawhi Leonard l Center - Ivica Zubac

Raptors vs Clippers Match Prediction

This should be a comfortable win for the LA Clippers, who are looking to get back to winning ways.

Ty Lue's side has a far deeper roster, with midseason signings Rajon Rondo and Demarcus Cousins impressing recently. The pair combined for 34 points off the bench on Sunday, while the LA Clippers starters struggled to shoot the ball from the field.

Although they will continue to fight until the end, the Toronto Raptors' playoff prospects seem dim at the moment. They will rely on their backcourt experience to contain Paul George and Rondo.

Where to watch Raptors vs Clippers

Fans in America can catch the game locally on the Bally Sports Local network and on TSN. It will also be broadcast nationally on TNT. With an NBA League Pass, you can watch the matchup live at any time.

