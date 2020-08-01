Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers Prediction and Match Preview - 1st August 2020

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs Toronto Raptors

Date and Time: Saturday, August 1, 8:30 pm ET ( 6:00 AM IST )

Venue: The Arena (Disney's Wide World of Sports), Orlando, FL

The LA Lakers will be buoyed by their recent win over city rivals and NBA championship contenders LA Clippers. The LA Lakers won the close game 103-101 after a good performance from power forward Anthony Davis, who scored 34 points.

On the other hand, it will be the first game for the defending champions Toronto Raptors.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Raptors have been a well coached and disciplined unit this year. Despite losing last year's NBA finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and shooting guard Danny Green, the Toronto Raptors sit at the second spot in the Eastern Conference with a 46-18 win loss record.

Credit should to go to head coach Nick Nurse for the team's good performances this season. The Raptors are defensively cohesive and have able offensive weapons in Pascal Siakam and veteran point guard Kyle Lowry.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

After playing second fiddle to star forward Kawhi Leonard last year, Pascal Siakam has emerged as a first option for Nick Nurse's team. Playing at the forward position, Pascal Siakam has averaged 23 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Siakam's elevated game has ensured that the Toronto Raptors haven't missed Kawhi Leonard's scoring prowess. Siakam's size and shooting will be a threat to the LA Lakers' stingy defense.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Kyle Lowry, Fred Van Vleet, Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka, Marc Gasol

LA Lakers Preview

Fresh off a victory against the LA Clippers, the LA Lakers would be looking to improve their record with another win over the gritty Eastern Conference team that is the Toronto Raptors.

The Lakers have relied on stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Frank Vogel's men would be looking to play tough perimeter defense against a Raptors team with multiple scoring threats.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors will be a good matchup

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James, in his 17th year and at the age of 35, is leading the league in assists. He is contention for the NBA MVP award and has played good defense against opposition wings this season.

He has formed a formidable partnership with Anthony Davis for the LA Lakers. LeBron James will be the biggest threat to the Toronto Raptors' gritty defence.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

LeBron James, Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee

Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers - Match Prediction

Both teams are known for their strong defense. It should be a low scoring match and individual matchups will be key. The Toronto Raptors will be looking to keep LeBron James quiet on the night.

However, the LA Lakers will be looking to use their momentum to get past the Toronto Raptors. It should be a close game like the LA Lakers' last one, but they are expected to come out as winners again.

Where To Watch - Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers

For viewers in the USA, this game will be covered by national network ABC/ESPN. Indian viewers will find this game being streamed online via NBA League Pass.

