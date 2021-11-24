Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will lock horns with the Memphis Grizzlies in an exciting NBA 2021-22 regular-season game at the FedEx Forum Arena on Wednesday. In their last game against the Golden State Warriors, the Raptors endured another disappointing loss. Despite an off night from Steph Curry, the Warriors were successful in grabbing a 119-104 win on the night.

This was the Raptors' fourth loss in five games, struggling for consistency. With Pascal Siakam returning from injury, the team was expected to do much better. However, that has not been the case yet.

The 27-year-old forward is averaging 17.9 PPG, 6.6 RPG and 3.6 APG in the seven appearances he has had so far. Siakam will hope to make a significant impact when he takes the floor against the Grizzlies to lead the franchise to their ninth win of the season.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have been in great recent form. They have won three of their last four games as they look to make a lot of noise in the West.

Their last game against the Utah Jazz was a thriller, with Jaren Jackson Jr. nailing a game-winning three to give the Memphis Grizzlies a 119-118 win on the night. The team will hope to continue the same form by putting up another big performance against the Raptors at home.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Toronto Raptors have listed OG Anunoby, Yuta Watanabe and Precious Achiuwa as questionable for their game against the Grizzlies. They are all key components of the team. If they are to miss the game, the Raptors could be in for a tough and long night against the in-form Grizzlies.

Player Name Status Reason Yuta Watanabe Questionable Left Calf Strain OG Anunoby Questionable Left Hip Injury Precious Achiuwa Questionable Right Shoulder Injury

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies have reported De'Anthony Melton and Sam Merrill as out of this game due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Dillion Brooks' status has been updated as questionable as he continues to recover from a right hamstring soreness. The Grizzlies' two-way player, Yves Pons, has been ruled out due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Dillon Brooks Questionable Right Hamstring Soreness De'Anthony Melton Out Right Groin Soreness Sam Merrill Out Left Ankle Sprain Yves Pons Out G - League (Two-way)

Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting Lineups

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors will have to make a few changes to their starting lineup due to the injury problems they are facing.

Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. should keep their positions in the backcourt. With OG Anunoby being ruled as questionable, the Raptors will likely give Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam a chance in the frontcourt.

If Precious Achiuwa remains unavailable, Khem Birch might start as center for the Raptors.

Memphis Grizzlies

In the absence of De'Anthony Melton, the Grizzlies could start Desmond Bane in the backcourt alongside Ja Morant.

Kyle Anderson and Jaren Jackson Jr. could start in the frontcourt. Jackson was terrific in the previous game, so he will hope to continue the same form against the Raptors. Steven Adams will likely keep his starting center spot for the Grizzlies.

Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet; Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr; Small Forward - Pascal Siakam; Power Forward - Scottie Barnes; Center - Khem Birch.

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant; Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane; Small Forward - Kyle Anderson; Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr.; Center - Steven Adams.

