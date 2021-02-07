Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - February 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-2021

The Toronto Raptors travel to the FedExForum to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in an enticing 2020-21 NBA game. After losing eight of their first ten games, the Toronto Raptors made a solid turnaround, winning eight of their next 13 games.

The Memphis Grizzlies, on the other hand, have missed almost two weeks of action due to the league's health and safety protocols. They won back-to-back games on their return but are on a three-game losing run, though.

Match Details:

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies, NBA Season 2020-2021.

Date & Time: Monday, February 8th, 2021, 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, February 9th, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The @Raptors win in Orlando, topping the Magic 123-108!

Fred VanVleet: 54 PTS, 11 3PT, 3 STL

Norman Powell: 23 PTS, 4 3PT, 4 STL

Kyle Lowry: 14 PTS, 10 AST, 10 REB

Pascal Siakam: 12 PTS, 8 AST, 5 REB#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/ULUSnrwAnO — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) February 3, 2021

The Toronto Raptors have finally started to settle in, with their starters VanVleet, Lowry and Siakam hitting top form. However, head coach Nick Nurse will be concerned about his side's dismal 4-8 record on the road.

Prior to the loss against the Hawks in their last outing, the Toronto Raptors won a hat-trick of games. Kyle Lowry and co will hope to bounce back with a win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Key Player - Kyle Lowry

Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry

Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet have been in tremendous form and are expected to continue their good form against the Memphis Grizzlies. However, it's Kyle Lowry who holds the key for the Toronto Raptors. In the last 5 games, whenever Lowry popped up big numbers, the Raptors won.

Lowry's performances against Orlando and Brooklyn Nets were monumental. He claimed a double-double (12 points, 15 assists) and a triple-double (14 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) against Orlando before producing a 30-point outing against the Nets.

Toronto Raptors - Predicted Lineup

G- Kyle Lowry, G- Fred VanVleet, F- Pascal Siakam, F- Norman Powell, - Aron Baynes.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently 10th in the West, having won nine and losing as many games. They were on a five-game winning run, but the two-week break wreaked havoc.

The Memphis Grizzlies looked good in their loss against the Pelicans but ran out of steam in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, coach Taylor Jenkins will expect his players to get back to winning ways.

The Grizzlies will also want to improve their dismal home record (three wins and six losses) when the Toronto Raptors come calling.

Key Player - Ja Morant

The gutsy Rookie of the Year winner from last season, Ja Morant will be eager to lead his team to a much-needed win.

His form has been great this year; if he gets going, it could be difficult for the Raptors to deal with him.

Memphis Grizzlies - Predicted Lineup

G- Ja Morant, G- Dillon Brooks, F- Kyle Anderson, F- Gorgui Dieng, C- Xavier Tillman.

Raptors vs Grizzlies Prediction

The Toronto Raptors look like the better side at the moment. With more firepower in their lineup compared to the Memphis Grizzlies, they are expected to win at the FedExForum.

The Raptors will especially look to take advantage of the Grizzlies' poor form at home.

Where to watch Raptors vs Grizzlies?

Local coverage of the game will be available on Fox Sports Southeast and TSN. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.