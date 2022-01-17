Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 17th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will head to Florida to defeat the Miami Heat at the FTX Arena. Fans will be able to watch the game online via the NBA League Pass.

The Raptors, who have won 21 games and lost 19, stand eighth in the Eastern Conference. Their offensive rating of 111.3 is ranked 10th in the league, while their defensive rating of 110.2 is ranked 18th.

To win on Monday, Toronto will have to defend their perimeter well and limit uncontested attempts from beyond the arc. If they can contain Miami's snipers the way they contained the Milwaukee Bucks shooters, the Raptors will have a fighting chance come Monday.

Meanwhile, Miami has been an absolute beast this season. They have not shown many weaknesses and have quickly adapted to the curve balls thrown at them. With Bam Adebayo expected to return on Monday, the Heat will be at their defensive best if they can make the team.

Without Adebayo, Miami's rim protection is the only avenue where they need improvement. They lack any dominant blockers capable of fighting above the rim.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Raptors will head to Miami with three players named in their official injury report. Khem Birch, who was sidelined in the game against the Bucks, will continue to remain active heading into Monday.

Goran Dragic will also remain inactive for personal reasons. Meanwhile, Gary Trent, who has missed the last four games, has been marked questionable for the upcoming game.

Player Name Status Reason Khem Birch Out Nose fracture Goran Dragic Out Not with team Gary Trent Jr. Questionable Ankle

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Heat will host the Raptors, with six players confirmed to be sidelined for the upcoming game. Although Erik Spoelstra is one of the smartest coaches in the league, having so many players unfit to play will surely impact his squad's performance on Monday.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT

22 points (ties career-high)

11 rebounds

14th straight game with double-figure rebounds Have to mention Big O's day:22 points (ties career-high)11 rebounds14th straight game with double-figure rebounds Have to mention Big O's day:🔥 22 points (ties career-high)🔥 11 rebounds🔥 14th straight game with double-figure rebounds https://t.co/xPTqHrvuJB

The list of players who will remain inactive for the upcoming game includes Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris, KZ Okpala, Victor Oladipo, Kyle Guy and Chris Silva. Bam Adebayo, who was to return on Monday, has been marked as questionable. Whether he plays against Toronto will depend on his status leading up to the game.

Player Name Status Reason Bam Adebayo Questionable Thumb Markieff Morris Out Reconditioning Victor Oladipo Out Quadriceps KZ Okpala Out Wrist Kyle Lowry Out Personal Reasons Kyle Guy Out Ineligible to play Chris Silva Out Ineligible to play

Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors will most likely start OG Anunoby as a shooting guard if Trent Jr. remains unfit to play on Monday. Fred VanVleet will start alongside Anunoby on the backcourt as the team's primary point guard. Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe will start on the frontcourt.

Miami Heat

With Kyle Lowry listed as out on the team's injury report, Gabe Vincent is the most likely candidate to start in place of Lowry. Max Strus, one of the best three-point shooters on the team, will start alongside Gabe on the backcourt. Meanwhile, Miami's frontcourt will feature five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker and Omer Yurtseven.

Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet | Shooting Guard - OG Anunoby | Small Forward - Yuta Watanabe | Power Forward - Scottie Barnes | Center - Pascal Siakam.

Miami Heat

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Gabe Vincent | Shooting Guard - Max Struss | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Omer Yurtseven.

Edited by Arnav