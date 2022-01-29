Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 29th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will head to the FTX Arena for an Eastern Conference matchup against the Miami Heat on Saturday, January 29. Both teams recently met in a regular-season game, where the Heat were successful in grabbing a 104-99 win.

The Raptors come into this game after a disappointing loss against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points on his former team to lead the Bulls from the front. Gary Trent Jr. added 32 points for the Raptors, but his efforts were not enough on the night as the Bulls ran away 111-105 winners. Toronto will be hoping to bounce back strongly from this setback and put in a good performance in this road game.

However, their opponents are a Miami Heat team, which is currently leading the Eastern Conference. They come into this game after yet another impressive win over the LA Clippers. Jimmy Butler, Gabe Vincent and Bam Adebayo all had big nights to help the Heat bag a 121-114 win on the night.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Fred VanVleet's status for the game is reported as questionable due to right knee soreness. Khem Birch has been ruled out of this game for the Raptors due to a nose fracture. Two-way players David Johnson and Isaac Bonga will also be out as they have G-League commitments. Meanwhile, Goran Dragic is not with the team as a contract buy-out between the two parties looks increasingly likely.

Player Name Status Reason Fred VanVleet Questionable Right Knee Soreness Goran Dragic Out Not with the Team Khem Birch Out Nose Fracture David Johnson Out G-League Isaac Bonga Out G-League

#Raptors SG Fred VanVleet is officially questionable for tonight's game due to right knee soreness. The cause of the injury isn't clear as of now, however VanVleet averages 38.2 minutes per game, so it could be as simple as load management.

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Miami Heat are yet to submit their injury report for the game. However, their absentees from the last game were Markieef Morris, Victor Oladipo and KZ Okpala all of whom will most probably be out for this game due to their respective injuries. Kyle Lowry has also sat out due to personal reasons for 4 games now. A confirmation on his return has not yet been given.

Player Name Status Reason Markieff Morris Out Neck Injury KZ Okpala Out Wrist Injury Victor Oladipo Out Knee Injury Kyle Lowry Out Personal Reasons

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds Bam Adebayo, on missing Kyle Lowry: "It definitely makes it easier on Kyle knowing we’re winning and he has time to focus on his personal reasons. He can take his time." Bam Adebayo, on missing Kyle Lowry: "It definitely makes it easier on Kyle knowing we’re winning and he has time to focus on his personal reasons. He can take his time."

Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting Lineups

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors will start Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes on the backcourt. OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam will share the frontcourt, while Precious Achiuwa starts at center. Chris Boucher has been impressive and will play significant minutes off the bench for the Raptors.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat will go with the same starting lineup they used to pick up the win against the Clippers. Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson will share the backcourt. Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker will start on the frontcourt, while Bam Adebayo takes position as the center.

The Heat have a sixth man of the year contender in Tyler Herro, who has done an amazing job in his role, averaging 20.5 points per game. His ability to make tough shots and drain threes has proven to be an added advantage for the Heat during their stellar run this season.

Voting is over but we can still push the agenda.

Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Gary Trent Jr. | Shooting Guard - Scottie Barnes | Small Forward - OG Anunoby | Power Forward - Pascal Siakam | Center - Precious Achiuwa

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Gabe Vincent | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Bam Adebayo

