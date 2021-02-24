Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - February 24, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Toronto Raptors will be in for a tough battle when they take on the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday. The Raptors had a four-game winning streak snapped when they lost 109-102 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. A date with the Heat the very next night could result in a two-game skid if they don’t recover from the loss to the Sixers.

The Miami Heat are streaking with three consecutive wins, and all three came against Western Conference clubs. Their biggest win during that stretch came in the rematch with their 2020 Finals opponent, the LA Lakers, as Kendrick Nunn scored 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting.

Match Details

Fixture - Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Wednesday, February 23rd, 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, February 24th, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have won nine of their last 13 games. They have found the winning formula with the backcourt duo of Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry starting and finishing games. Teams have been unable to take full advantage of the vertically challenged duo.

Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat drives on Chris Boucher #25 of the Toronto Raptors

Chris Boucher is also another player who makes this team one of the toughest to play against. Boucher is second only to the Indiana Pacers’ Myles Turner in block rate at 8.7 percent while contributing 13.3 points per game.

Six players average double-figures in points in the Toronto Raptors’ egalitarian offense and it has resulted in the team turning their season around.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

One of the most improved players in the league this season has to be Fred VanVleet. Though the numbers only show a slight improvement from last season, VanVleet is a much better player from a year ago.

Fred VanVleet steps in and rips it away! 💪@Raptors lead early on TNT pic.twitter.com/Nj0DhkZ18J — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2021

Averaging 19.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game (all career-highs), VanVleet is arguably the Toronto Raptors’ most indispensable player this season. If he’s repeatedly matched up against the Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson, VanVleet will win this challenge.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G Fred VanVleet G Norman Powell F OG Anunoby F DeAndre’ Bembry C Pascal Siakam

Miami Heat Preview

The three-game winning streak has been a relief for the Miami Heat who have been trying to gain some traction all season long. While their offense hasn’t always been on point, it’s their defense that has improved greatly. The Miami Heat are eighth in defensive rating at 109.4 this season and they should continue to climb the standings (14-17) until they earn a playoff berth.

Standing in their way are the Toronto Raptors who are also on a roll. This should be an exciting battle.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler will miss the 2021 All-Star Game this season after he was snubbed in the voting by the coaches. It’s the prestige that comes with being an All-Star for the sixth time in his career that he will miss out on.

Jimmy Butler is the 1st player in Heat history with a triple-double in consecutive games 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CQHWOyvEeu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 18, 2021

Though Butler’s scoring and shooting numbers have regressed, his rebounding and assist numbers have gone up. The 6-foot-7 forward is giving the Miami Heat whatever his team needs in a given ballgame and it has resulted in some of their biggest wins of the season.

However, the Heat are 26th in the league in scoring and they need Butler’s scoring to help them win more games including this matchup with the Toronto Raptors.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G Kendrick Nunn G Duncan Robinson F Jimmy Butler F Kelly Olynyk C Bam Adebayo

Raptors vs Heat Match Prediction

The Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat are two teams that are on a roll with the former having found success for a longer period than the latter. But the Heat are well-rested and they are playing at home which is an added advantage.

That said, the Toronto Raptors can't be counted out as they have found a system that works for them. The Heat are just getting into a groove while the Raptors have been at it for a longer time. The Toronto Raptors should thus be expected to go for a win against the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

Where to Watch Raptors vs Heat?

The matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat will be televised locally by TSN and FOX Sports Sun. For international audiences, the game will be shown live on NBA League Pass.

