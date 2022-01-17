Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - January 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will resume their five-game road trip with a match against the Miami Heat on Monday at the FTX Arena. This will be the first time this season Toronto will face Miami, who will feature former Raptors player Kyle Lowry.

After back-to-back losses, including a hugely frustrating setback against the Detroit Pistons, the Toronto Raptors probably won their biggest game of the season. They beat defending champions Milwaukee Bucks 103-96, who were in sizzling form following their annihilation of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Star forward Pascal Siakam is looking like the All-Star he was before suffering an injury that sidelined him for a long time. His triple double was the biggest reason the Toronto Raptors beat the Bucks.

Meanwhile, the cold-shooting Miami Heat lost to Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers 109-98 in their last game. Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson and Max Strus shot a horrific 7-43 combined from the field.

Both Butler and Lowry finished with eight points apiece, while Strus had 11. Robinson had the worst output of them all with just two points. They’re unlikely to shoot that way in two straight games.

Omer Yurtseven had another terrific game. His huge improvement following the injury to Bam Adebayo should make the Miami Heat stronger when their starting center comes back soon. Expect the Heat to bounce back with more energy and hustle against the Toronto Raptors.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Monday, January 17th; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, January 18th; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, FL.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Mentor and student will not meet as Kyle Lowry (#7), now with the Miami Heat, is out for personal reasons. [Photo: Hoops Habit]

The Toronto Raptors’ length and athleticism were on full display against the Milwaukee Bucks. They limited Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton to 9-29 shooting. Their ability to switch on practically everyone forced the Bucks to score two 20-point quarters. They’ll need to bring the same intensity and commitment in defense against the Heat.

Pascal Siakam is looking more and more like the All-Star he was two years ago. He has also regained his shooting touch from beyond the arc, after an inefficient season last campaign. From 29.7%, he’s now shooting at a respectable 34.4% this season.

His recent uptick in form is a big reason why the Toronto Raptors are playing their best basketball of the season.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

As good as Pascal Siakam has been in the last few weeks, it’s still Fred VanVleet who makes the Toronto Raptors hum. He has, in various ways, become the Kyle Lowry of the team.

The undersized point guard scored only 17 points, but he ran his team’s plays to near perfection. The Raptors were +10 with Siakam, who had a game-high 42 minutes on the floor.

Probably no one in the Toronto Raptors plays harder every minute than Fred VanVleet. He leads the NBA in minutes played per game at 37.9 MPG. Those minutes are also played with almost non-stop motor, making him tally a league-leading 2.85 miles this season already.

No one will raise an eyebrow if VanVleet makes his first All-Star selection this season.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet | G - OG Anunoby | F - Pascal Siakam | F - Scottie Barnes | C - Precious Achiuwa.

Miami Heat Preview

The jump in development by Miami Heat youngsters like Omer Yurtseven make the team a legitimate title contender this season. [Photo: Hot Hot Hoops]

The much-awaited Kyle Lowry and Toronto Raptors reunion will have to wait, as the former All-Star has been ruled out due to personal reasons. Lowry’s leadership, poise, hustle and defense will be missed when the Heat square off against his former team.

The Miami Heat have the feel-good story of the season. Undrafted rookie Omer Yurtseven has turned out to be a real diamond in the rough. He’s now the Rookie of the Week, after averaging 15.2 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in his last six games. Miami are looking deeper this season, with the improvement of their youngsters.

Superstar center Bam Adebayo has been upgraded to questionable for this game, which could allow him to return after injuring his thumb in December. His presence makes the Miami Heat better at both ends of the floor.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has only played 25 of the Miami Heat’s 43 games this season. While the Heat are 12-6 without their superstar forward, there is no doubt they are a significantly better team with Buttler in the roster. His impact in offense and defense is invaluable.

The five-time All-Star is averaging 22.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and two steals per contest this season. The Heat’s gritty and no-holds-barred approach to every game is a mirror reflection of Butler. No one in the team oozes with the ‘Heat culture’ the way the 32-year-old forward does.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Tyler Herro | G - Max Strus | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Omer Yurtseven.

Raptors vs Heat Match Prediction

The Miami Heat could be at a disadvantage without Lowry, but they have proven to be very resilient amid players coming in and out of the lineup. After a historically poor shooting night, they’ll be more than raring to let that blip pass. They could edge the young Toronto Raptors in a closely-fought encounter.

Where to watch the Raptors vs Heat game?

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup will be available via Bally Sports Sun and SportsNet.

