Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - January 29th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will lock horns with the Miami Heat in an exciting Eastern Conference matchup at the FTX Arena on Saturday, January 29. In their only meeting this season, the Heat prevailed 104-99, thanks to Jimmy Butler securing an impressive triple double.

The Raptors are coming into this game after a disappointing 111-105 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Gary Trent Jr. scored 32 points for the Raptors, but a fabulous performance from DeMar DeRozan helped down the latter's former team. The Raptors will hope to bounce back strongly from that defeat by putting in a big performance on the road.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat continued their stellar run, as they cruised to a 121-114 victory over the LA Clippers on Friday. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Gabe Vincent combined for 69 points to help the team get the road win.

The game was very intense for three quarters. However, the Heat took control of proceedings in the fourth to walk away with their 32nd win of the NBA season.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Saturday, January 29, 9:00 PM ET (Sunday, January 30; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, FL.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have had a mixed bag of results so far this campaign They are currently ninth in the East with a 23-23 record. However, considering that they have been hampered by injuries and COVID-19 protocols, they have done fairly well.

Fred VanVleet has been playing All-Star level basketball for the Raptors, which has helped them massively. Pascal Siakam has also come into his own, and with each passing game, the Raptors are looking like a playoff team.

They have a rookie sensation in Scottie Barnes, who has shown his prowess in the league. Barnes' ability to defend the ball and make tough offensive plays should come in handy for the Raptors as the season progresses.

Going into the game against the Heat, the franchise will look to bag a win to climb up the table in their Conference.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet has played some of the best basketball of his career this season. The 27-year-old has been a great leader, and is doing well to fill the void following the departure of Kyle Lowry. VanVleet has averaged 21.7 PPG and 7.0 APG in 41 games this campaign.

VanVleet has played the most minutes in the league, and is giving it his all to help the Raptors get into the playoffs. The guard could be key for the team in their game against the Heat.

His ability to score and create for teammates should help the Raptors make things difficult for Jimmy Butler and co. at the FTX Arena.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet; G - Gary Trent Jr.; F - Scottie Barnes; F - OG Anunoby; C - Pascal Siakam.

Miami Heat Preview

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have been one of the most impressive teams this season. They have had multiple setbacks, but the next-man-up mentality has helped them climb to top place in the East.

The likes of Omer Yurtseven, Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent have been solid for the team. In the absence of the big stars, these players have stepped up, and taken the responsibility of leading the team.

NBA experts believe that the Heat could cause a lot of problems for other big teams in the postseason. By far, the team has been solid, but with a lot of games remaining, the Heat need to keep things going. They will have to keep putting in good performances if they are to finish as the top seed in the East.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has been in and out of the Heat squad because of injuries. However, when he's on the court, there is no doubt Butler is one who always stands out. His mid-range game is elite, and he's also a great on-ball defender. Butler is a key component of the Heat team, and his performances definitely make a lot of difference.

He ended the game against the Clippers with 26 points, six rebounds, nine assists and three steals. The player also showed a lot of composure, as he drained all 16 of his free throws. Against the Raptors, Butler will hope to repeat his exploits and lead the Miami Heat to their fourth consecutive win.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Gabe Vincent; G - Duncan Robinson; F - Jimmy Butler; F - PJ Tucker; C - Bam Adebayo.

Raptors vs Heat Match Prediction

The Raptors and Heat have already played a thrilling game this season, so another exciting game could ensue when they meet on Saturday. However, considering the form of both rosters, the Heat could emerge victorious once again.

Where to watch the Raptors vs Heat game?

All games will be available on the official NBA app. This game between the Raptors and the Heat will also be locally telecast on TSN Network and Bally Sports Sun.

