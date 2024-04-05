Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report for April 5 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Toronto Raptors on Friday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the third matchup of their season series with it being tied apiece, and is included in the NBA's 12-game lineup.

The Raptors (23-53) are 12th in the East and fifth in the Atlantic Division, coming off a 133-85 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road on Wednesday. This loss extended their losing streak to 15 games, with their last win notably against the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 26 with a score of 130-122 on the road.

On the other hand, the Bucks (47-29) are second in the East and first in the Central Divison. They are coming off a tough 111-101 defeat to the undermanned Memphis Grizzlies at home. The Bucks also lost 117-113 to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday on the road.

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Toronto Raptors injury report for April 5

The Raptors have listed 10 players on their injury report: Bruce Brown (knee), Ochai Agbaji (hip) and Gary Trent Jr. (back) are questionable, while RJ Barrett (injury management) and Kelly Olynyk (rest) are available.

Meanwhile, Jontay Porter (personal), Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger), DJ Carton (ankle) and Chris Boucher (knee) are out.

Player Status Injury Bruce Brown questionable knee RJ Barrett available injury management Kelly Olynyk available rest Ochai Agbaji questionable hip Gary Trent Jr. questionable back DJ Carton out ankle Jontay Porter out personal Scottie Barnes out hand Jakob Poeltl out finger Chris Boucher out knee

What happened to Scottie Barnes?

During the Golden State Warriors matchup on March 1, Scottie Barnes exited the court in the second quarter due to an injury to his left hand, which occurred as he attempted to block a layup by Jonathan Kuminga. The injury appeared to occur when Immanuel Quickley inadvertently kicked Scottie's hand.

While the play continued and Toronto moved the ball forward, Barnes remained on defense. Eventually, he deliberately fouled a Warriors player on the subsequent possession before heading to the locker room.

Per Josh Lewenberg's report, Barnes' on-court activities have not included using his surgically repaired left hand, indicating that his return to game action may not be imminent.

While the Raptors have not officially ruled Barnes out for the remainder of the season, given the team's current standing at 23-53 and their position well outside of playoff contention, there is little motivation to expedite his return if he has not fully recovered from surgery.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for April 5

The Bucks have listed six players on their injury report: Patrick Beverley (ankle), Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) and Damian Lillard (adductor) are questionable; MarJon Beauchamp (ankle) are doubtful; Khris Middleton (injury management) is available; Jaylin Galloway (ankle) is out.

Player Status Injury Damian Lillard questionable adductor Giannis Antetokounmpo questionable hamstring Khris Middleton available injury management Patrick Beverley questionable ankle MarJon Beauchamp doubtful ankle Jaylin Galloway out ankle