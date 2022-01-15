Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 15th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors visit Fiserv Forum to take on the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game.

The Raptors were playing exceptionally well at the start of last week but had their six-game winning run snapped by the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, January 11th. Toronto failed to bounce back from that loss and were defeated 87-103 by the Detroit Pistons in their previous game. Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam tried their best to prevent the team from losing their second game in a row, scoring 24 and 23 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Bucks returned to winning ways against the Golden State Warriors in their last match, following a two-game skid. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge for the side, recording a 30-point triple-double, while Khris Middleton had 23 points and seven assists to his name. Milwaukee took a 39-point lead by halftime, which pretty much ensured their victory over Steph Curry and Co. by a 118-99 scoreline.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Raptors are yet to release their injury report for this game, but it is likely to remain the same as the one, with Khem Birch likely to be on it as well. Birch sustained a nose injury against the Pistons and did not return to play, so he could be listed as day-to-day for this game.

Meanwhile, Gary Trent Jr., who has missed the last three games due to ankle swelling, is also likely to be listed as day-to-day. David Johnson (calf) and Goran Dragic (personal) are the other two players on the report who have been sidelined indefinitely.

Player Name Status Reason David Johnson. Out Calf injury Goran Dragic Out Personal Gary Trent Jr. Day-to-day Calf injury Khem Birch Day-to-day Nose injury

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Bucks injury report features three players. Jrue Holiday remains sidelined because of ankle soreness, while Brook Lopez is out because of a back injury and Langston Galloway is in the league's health and safety protocols.

Player Name Status Reason Jrue Holiday Out Ankle soreness Brook Lopez Out Back surgery Langston Galloway Out Covid protocols

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors will likely play the same lineup they did in their previous game if Gary Trent Jr. remains sidelined. Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby was the backcourt paring in that contest, while Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch and Scottie Barnes started in the frontcourt. If Trent plays, he will likely replace Birch in the lineup and slot into the shooting guard position.

Precious Achiuwa, Chris Boucher and Yuta Watanabe will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Milwaukee Bucks

With Jrue Holiday still on the sidelines, the Bucks will likely stick to the starting lineup they deployed in their previous game. Wesley Matthews and Grayson Allen will likely start as the two guards, while Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis will complete the rest of the lineup.

Donte DiVincenzo, Jordan Nwora and George Hill will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet; Shooting Guard - OG Anunoby; Small Forward - Scottie Barnes; Power Forward - Pascal Siakam; Center - Khem Birch.

Milwaukee Bucks

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Wesley Matthews; Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen; Small Forward - Khris Middleton; Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo; Center - Bobby Portis.

Edited by Arnav