Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 5th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks will host the Toronto Raptors at the Fiserv Forum arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday. The two Eastern Conference heavyweights go up against each other in what promises to be an exciting contest.

The Toronto Raptors have struggled this season as they are currently placed ninth in the Eastern Conference standings with a record that reads 17-17. However, they are coming into this matchup having won three consecutive games against the likes of the Los Angeles Clippers, San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks. They have won six of their last 10 games and are 7-7 on the road this season. But the momentum will be with the Toronto Raptors as they gear up to face the defending champions.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are back on track after early struggles as they are currently third in the Eastern Conference with a 25-14 record and only two games behind leaders the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks had their six-game winning streak snapped by the Detroit Pistons and will be hoping to start another winning run against the Raptors. The Milwaukee Bucks are 13-6 at home this season and have won seven of their last 10 games.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Toronto Raptors against the New York Knicks

The Toronto Raptors come into this game with all their starters available to Nick Nurse for selection. However, they will be without two key players in the rotation in Yuta Watanabe and Svi Mykhailiuk. The pair have been added to the NBA's health and safety protocols. David Johnson is the only other absentee as he is still out with a calf issue.

Player Status Reason Yuta Watanabe Out Covid-19 Svi Mykhailiuk Out Covid-19 David Johnson Out Calf

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokoumpo against the Orlando Magic

Unlike the Toronto Raptors, the Milwaukee Bucks have several key players missing for this game. Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Semi Ojeleye and Jordan Nwora have all been ruled out after returning positive COVID tests. The other absentee for the Bucks is Donte DiVincenzo, who is recovering from an ankle injury.

Player Status Reason Thanasis Antetokounmpo Out Covid-19 Grayson Allen Out Covid-19 Pat Connaughton Out Covid-19 Jordan Nwora Out Covid-19 Donte DiVincenzo Out Ankle Semi Ojeleye Out Covid-19

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. are set to man the backcourt for the Toronto Raptors while OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes are set to play as forwards. The big man in the lineup will be Pascal Siakam.

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday and George Hill will be the starting guards for the Milwaukee Bucks in this matchup, with the forwards set to be Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Bobby Portis will start as the center for the Bucks.

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet; Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr.; Small Forward - OG Anunoby; Power Forward - Scottie Barnes; Center - Pascal Siakam

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday, Shooting Guard - George Hill, Small Foward - Khris Middleton, Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Center - Bobby Portis

