Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

As part of a TNT doubleheader on Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks host the Toronto Raptors at Fiserv Forum. This is the second of a two-game mini-series, the first of which saw the Raptors snatch a surprise victory despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's 34-point, 10-rebound outing.

On the other side of the floor, the Toronto Raptors put up a team effort against the reigning MVP's team. A special 33-point performance by Fred VanVleet fueled the team down the stretch while Pascal Siakam had 23 points and 13 rebounds.

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Updates

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors lost Kyle Lowry to injury in the first game against Milwaukee and he is questionable for the game on Thursday. Blake Murphy of The Athletic reported yesterday that backup power forward Yuta Watanabe is listed as questionable as well due to an ankle injury. Patrick McCaw continues to miss games because of his knee.

Kyle Lowry and Yuta Watanabe are both listed as questionable for tomorrow’s rematch vs Milwaukee with their ankle injuries. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 17, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks' marquee point guard Jrue Holiday has tested positive for COVID-19 and is ruled out of the contest. Khris Middleton spoke out about his teammate earlier this month:

"It's nothing to play around with. And once [Holiday] tested positive, you immediately think about his health, his safety and his family back home. He has little kids too that he has to worry about."

Backup forward Jordan Nwora is listed as questionable for this game as well due to an ankle injury. The rest of the Milwaukee Bucks roster is healthy and ready to play.

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

With veteran point guard Kyle Lowry reportedly absent from the lineup, the Toronto Raptors will be struggling with their playmaking. Fred VanVleet is expected to take the role of the starting point guard while Norman Powell starts in the backcourt with him. Forwards Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby form the team's frontcourt with Aron Baynes as the bonafide center.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are also missing their preferred point guard, Jrue Holiday and DJ Augustin is expected to start in his place. The rest of the Milwaukee Bucks roster remains the same. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is the usual power forward in the frontcourt with Khris Middleton. Donte DiVincenzo is the shooting guard while Brook Lopez retains his position as the center. Pat Connaughton has turned out to be an excellent player off the bench for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

G - Fred VanVleet, G - Norman Powell, F - OG Anunoby, F - Pascal Siakam, C - Aron Baynes

Milwaukee Bucks

G - DJ Augustin, G - Donte DiVincenzo, F - Khris Middleton, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Brook Lopez

