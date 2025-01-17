Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 17, 2025

The Toronto Raptors get another shot at the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. Toronto lost its season series after losing the first two games but will look to salvage some pride. The Raptors will look to pull off another upset after beating the Golden State Warriors 104-101 on Monday and the Boston Celtics 110-97 two days later.

Meanwhile, the streaking Bucks are favored to maintain their dominance over the team from the north. Milwaukee is on a two-game winning streak and has won four of its last five games. Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez are ready to lead the Bucks.

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee will host the Raptors-Bucks game. Fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Raptors (+425) vs. Bucks (-575)

Odds: Raptors (+11.0) vs. Bucks (-11.0)

Total (O/U): Raptors (o230.0 -108) vs. Bucks (u230.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Toronto Raptors are learning to live and die by their defense. In back-to-back wins against the Warriors and the Celtics, they stifled the heavily favored teams. Against another star-studded team, they must sustain their defense to have a chance of pulling off another upset.

As good as the Raptors have been defensively, the Milwaukee Bucks might be better than them. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are seventh in the NBA in defensive rating in December. Following upset wins against Boston and Golden State, the hosts must be sharp with its execution on both sides of the floor.

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks predicted starting lineups

Raptors

PG: Davion Mitchell | SG: Gradey Dick | SF: RJ Barrett | PF: Scottie Barnes | C: Jakob Poeltl

Bucks

PG: Damian Lillard | SG: Andre Jackson Jr. | SF: Taurean Prince | PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo | C: Brook Lopez

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.8 points in his last five games on 59.6% shooting. Toronto’s defense has improved, but the "Greek Freak" has been nearly unstoppable. The two-time MVP could top his 29.5 (O/U) points prop.

RJ Barrett is averaging 18.0 points per game in January but is hitting just 16.0 PPG against the Bucks this season. The lefty forward has had trouble against Taurean Prince and Andre Jackson Jr. So, Barrett might fail to top his 21.5 (O/U) points prop.

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

The Raptors have been playing well, but the Bucks are at home. Antetokounmpo and Co. are aware of the upsets the Raptors have pulled off, so they will be on their toes. The Bucks likely defend their home court and prevent the visitors from covering the +11.0 spread.

