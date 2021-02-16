Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - February 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Playoff rivals Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other in the Fiserv Forum on Tuesday to kick-off a two-game mini-series in the 2020-21 NBA.

The Milwaukee Bucks are second in the Eastern Conference, while the Toronto Raptors have found rhythm and consistency after a horrendous start to their campaign

In their first meeting of the season in January, an incredible '24-point-18-rebound' performance by the reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo saw the Milwaukee Bucks emerge victorious.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 16th; 8 PM ET (Wednesday, February 17th, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The Milwaukee Bucks are in a bit of a slump right now. They are coming off three straight losses despite incredible numbers posted by their reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Advertisement

In their last outing against a depleted Oklahoma City Thunder, who were without two of their usual starters, which included their leading scorer, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Milwaukee Bucks couldn't emerge victorious. The loss came despite a monster performance by Antetokounmpo, who posted a triple-double with 17 rebounds.

Nevertheless, the Milwaukee Bucks will look to get back to winning ways against the Toronto Raptors.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left)

The Milwaukee Bucks' key player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, leads the team in points, rebounds and minutes played this campaign. He is averaging a double-double, and has already posted four triple-doubles.

However, as admitted by Antetokounmpo himself, there are several aspects of his game he needs to improve upon. Opposition teams are unafraid to foul him late in games due to his poor free-throw shooting, and his inability to knock down jump shots has also been criticized.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, he is in the MVP conversation this season. Although it appears unlikely, Giannis Antetokounmpo is well on his path to winning his third straight MVP award.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday, G - Donte DiVincenzo, F - Khris Middleton, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Brook Lopez.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics

The Toronto Raptors started the season quite poorly, losing eight of their first ten games. However, they have managed to get some victories and are re-entering playoff contention.

Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell and Kyle Lowry are all averaging big numbers, and have complemented each other amazingly.

The Toronto Raptors have also found a great shot-blocker in Chris Boucher, who is averaging two blocks per game. The Raptors' backup forward is dropping almost 13 points per game off the bench.

A bit of everything from @pskills43. #NBAAllStar



12 Pts | 6 Ast | 5 Reb | 2 Stl pic.twitter.com/3H4JR8pODK — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 15, 2021

However, the Toronto Raptors need to improve their offensive strategies drastically. They have the 22nd-ranked offense in the league despite attempting and making the third-most three-pointers.

Advertisement

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet has improved every season in the competition. He recently dropped 54 points against the Orlando Magic, the highest tally scored by an undrafted player in NBA history.

He is leading the Toronto Raptors in assists (6.6 APG), and averaging nearly 20 points per game this season.

VanVleet is the key to the Raptors' success in this game, as he is the most reliable scoring option in the team after Pascal Siakam.

Fred VanVleet has four 30-point games in 24 games this season after notching four such games in his first 231 career games entering 2020-21. pic.twitter.com/FQdpPVTkGt — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 9, 2021

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry, G - Fred VanVleet, F - Norman Powell, F - Pascal Siakam, C - Aron Baynes.

Advertisement

Raptors vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are the clear favorites in his game. The Toronto Raptors have terrible perimeter defense, and they may not be able to hold up to the high three-point shooting of the Milwaukee Bucks. They also don't have anyone to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo at the rim.

There could be increased minutes for VanVleet, Siakam and Lowry, as the Toronto Raptors try their best to match the Milwaukee Bucks' scoring runs. However, given the incredible mismatch, this might just be a blowout victory for the Bucks.

Where to watch Raptors vs Bucks?

The Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks game will be broadcast on FOX Sports Wisconsin and TSN in the US. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: 6 NBA players who scored 70 points in a single game.